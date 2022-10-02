Pax Assadi hits the road with nationwide tour

Comedian, actor and writer Pax Assadi kick-starts his nationwide tour in Palmerston North.

A nationwide comedy tour, kick-starting in Palmerston North, will see well-known comedian Pax Assadi bringing laughs to locals.

Actor, writer, presenter and stand-up comedian Assadi is a regular on television screens with his insightful wit and smooth-talking style.

As a host of The Great Kiwi Bake Off with Hayley Sproull, he says appearing on the show put him off baking for months.

“I don’t know how the judges do it.”

He has a new television show, Raised by Refugees, which is a sitcom written by Assadi.

The semi-autobiographical story is based on aspects of his family life with Assadi playing the role of his father. A role he found disconcertingly easy.

Despite being drawn to comedy, Assadi initially used it as a child for the least of humorous reasons – to dodge bullying and racism.

The tactic used to deflect bullies was to “weaponise comedy”.

Assadi says it sounds sad, but that is not how he thought of it at the time.

It’s just what everyone who is a bit different has to do, he says.

And it’s stand-up comedy, which Assadi has been doing for 10 years, where his heart lies, especially for its interaction with the audience.

He recalls his most memorable heckling moment, which was shouted at the end of a punchline.

His joke landed right and got a great response from the audience, but in the brief silence that followed a woman’s voice could be heard.

“You’re in denial.”

She was either drunk or it was the most cutting and insightful heckle ever, Assadi said.

His first comedy effort in Palmerston North was seven years ago and memorable for all the wrong reasons.

The lighting in the venue meant when standing on the stage Assadi could see the faces of every member of the audience, “which is not what a comedian wants”.

And every time he went to deliver the punchline the sound system cut out.

Despite the evening being a potential disaster, Assadi said the audience was great and the gig a success.

Assadi was looking forward to starting his nationwide tour in Palmerston North.

"The first show is often the most fun show because at the beginning of the tour there is an excitement and energy that hasn't worn off for me.

“So Palmy is going to get all of that energy.”

Assadi’s Handsome Boy tour starts at the Regent Theatre in Palmerston North on October 7.

Tickets are available from Assadi’s website.

Stuff has five double passes to give away to the Palmerston North performance. Email sonya.holm@stuff.co.nz by Wednesday 5pm to be in to win.