Lake Horowhenua trustees survive legal challenge after election

Philip Taueki talks through the struggle to restore Lake Horowhenua to its former healthy state. (First published December, 2019)

Long-running tensions over the management of one of New Zealand’s most polluted water bodies have once again surfaced in court.

The functions of the Lake Horowhenua Trust, which administers the lake and associated land on behalf of Muaūpoko beneficial owners, has been the subject of legal action for the best part of a decade.

Legal action launched by beneficial owner Charles Rudd​ in 2013, which lake advocate and fellow owner Philip Taueki​ joined, led to a 100-page Māori Land Court judgment in 2020.

Judge Layne Harvey​ found trust board members Matt Sword​ and Rob Warrington failed to follow trust rules and improperly netted hundreds of thousands of dollars of public money.

READ MORE:

* Lake Horowhenua trustees failed to declare conflicts before being paid thousands

* Horowhenua waterways once provided sustenance, now degraded

* Iwi challenge to Lake Horowhenua freshwater exemption dismissed



The pair were found to have improperly managed conflicts of interest after the trust was given large grants to fund proposed solutions to the lake’s pollution problems, and were banned from being on the board as a result.

Lake Horowhenua is notoriously polluted, a result of being used as Levin’s dumping ground for wastewater, stormwater, sewerage and runoff from dairy and vegetable farms for decades.

A NIWA scientist said in 2012 the water was so toxic it could kill a small child.

The lake is also a taonga of Muaūpoko and the lake bed a resting place for tūpuna who were victims of a massacre by Te Rauparaha​ of Ngāti Toa and his forces in the 1820s.

The Waitangi Tribunal found in 2017 the Crown took control of the lake without Muaūpoko consent and broke promises to not pollute the water.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Lake Horowhenua, pictured in December 2019, is notoriously polluted.

In his 2020 judgment, Judge Harvey ordered fresh elections to appoint a new trust board by the end of February.

While they did happen, Rudd challenged their validity.

In a recently released Māori Land Court judgment, Judge Aidan Warren​ found the election was fair and the new trustees properly appointed.

Seventy people voted, with Rudd missing out on a position.

Rudd’s legal challenge involved issues around quorum being reached at the election hui and special general meeting, the returning officer not being permitted due to being a lawyer acting for the trust and voting forms being flawed.

He also had issues with a special general meeting to approve financial records taking place at the same time as the election hui, although trustees said they were held on the same date but were two different events.

Judge Warren said it was clear bundling the special meeting and election hui together caused confusion, but the hui was only part of the process.

The hui was the final day for voting, but if it was the only voting day things would have been different, Judge Warren said.

Furthermore, no other beneficial owners took issue with the lack of distinction between the hui and special general meeting.