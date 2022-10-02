Masters of Lego present motorcycles, cranes and water features at brick show

Lego NZ is celebrating nine decades of play by turning Westfield Newmarket into a playground.

Plenty of adults have used the excuse of giving the kids something to do to spend the weekend checking out the biggest and most creative Lego creations around.

Hundreds of people went through Palmerston North’s Barber Hall​ on the weekend to view the Palmerston North Brick Show.

The annual show featured Lego creations from builders as far away as Auckland and Invercargill.

Highlights included a life-size model of the Britten motorcycle being displayed for the first time outside of Auckland, Lego Masters NZ winners Glenn Knight​ and Jake Roos​ and motorised cranes hauling freight onto trucks.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Matt Tomlinson with his son Zach Tomlinson, 7, look at the Lego construction that includes running water titled KÅruru te Taha Maunga (Shadows of the Mountainside)

The show also had a philanthropic purpose, with proceeds donated to Parafed Manawatū to help them make sport accessible to everyone.

Anthony Ducre​ arguably had the most creative display with Kōruru i te Taha Maunga (Shadows on the Mountainside)​, a large-scale landscape which included a waterfall and river of actual water.

He said the nine-month project started as sketches in a book, while figuring out the water feature took four months.

”There is an inherent quality in Lego that it isn’t watertight.”

The build involved no glue or permanent features to make the Lego watertight, he said.

“Lego is expensive. I want to reuse every part.”

The problem-solving aspect of Lego builds kept him interested, he said.

“I like to try to do something that really gets the brain going.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Anneli van Zyl, 5, checks out a Lego Yoda with his Lego lightsaber.

Show organiser Al Collis​ said every model on display was new, with builders keeping their projects together for a string of brick shows before coming up with a new concept for the next year’s shows.

Saturday’s crowd was especially interesting, with plenty of adults turning up without children to view the builds, he said.

People had been especially excited to see the Lego Masters NZ winners, but it was the ongoing appeal of Lego which kept people interested.

“Everyone loves it, from the tiniest kids right up to older people.”