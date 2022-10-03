Woeful season wraps up for winless Turbos with loss to Northland

Manawatū hooker Ben Strang, right, hauls in Allan Craig of Northland during the match at Kaikohe on Sunday.

RUGBY: The story of an abysmal season for the Manawatū Turbos could be summed up in their final-round loss to Northland.

Manawatū lost 41-24 to Northland at Kaikohe in the Far North on Sunday, a performance true to their form all season: putting together brief patches of good play, but letting themselves down with poor periods.

They lost all 10 games this year. The last time Manawatū lost every game in a season was 1919.

The conceded 473 points this year, an average of 47 per game, and scored 212, an average of 21 per game.

READ MORE:

* Retaining homegrown players seen as key to lifting Turbos' stocks

* Northland last chance for injury-hit Manawatū Turbos to get a win

* Wayward Turbos sink deeper into the mire with big loss to Otago



Injuries in the final week hit an already depleted squad, but the players who did front had done enough to work their way back into the Northland game, trailing 26-19 with 20 minutes to go, before conceding two more tries.

Turbos coach Peter Russell said they prepared well and talked about putting pressure on Northland, but failed to do so.

He bemoaned a penalty just before halftime that led to Northland scoring a try, giving them a 19-5 lead at the break.

They had thought they were starting to gain ascendancy, but a ball going to ground was costly.

“I put it down to awareness of the game. That’s probably the youth of the side. Certain individuals played well. Others played well but couldn’t adapt to the pressure.”

Northland scored the first try in what has been a common theme for Manawatū. The Turbos had a good period of attack, but turned the ball over in Northland’s half, and the Taniwha scored shortly afterwards.

Straight away Manawatū first five-eighth Sam Clarke put the kickoff out on the full, which led to Northland’s second try from a scrum, giving them a 12-0 lead after 15 minutes.

Russell said they did well considering the disruption of player unavailability during the week as Siua Maile, Brett Cameron, Veikoso Poloniati and Sean Paranihi were all injured and Johnny Galloway was unavailable with family commitments.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Manawatū’s TK Howden, left, contests a Northland lineout.

That’s on top of long-term injuries to Tyler Laubscher and Slade McDowell, while Ropate Rinakama (one game) and Taniela Filimone (two games) only recovered from injuries late in the season.

Key flanker TK Howden and hooker Leif Schwencke both had spells on the sidelines injured and prop Harrison Allan missed three games through suspension.

There are 29 in the squad including All Black Aaron Smith.

Russell’s contract finishes at the end of the year and he wants to go again, but the job is likely to be advertised. He didn’t know when decisions would be made, but was doing player reviews this week.

One thing he would have liked to have done differently this season was preparation

“One [pre-season] game versus Waikato with guys that had just come together and probably not even that, then straight into storm week. And it just accumulated.”

With a small squad, all the injuries and down to things like the bounce of the ball not going their way, it seemed like nothing was in their favour this season.

“You do get those years, they do happen ... a couple of little things cause a bit of chaos and it’s how you deal with that chaos. We’ve got a small squad but the squad kept fighting.”

He took heart that four of their last five losses were within 10 to 15 points, an improvement from the big losses at the start of the year.

If not for their injury woes Russell believed they would have pushed for the playoffs.

“You have to [stay positive]. If you get down everything comes down with you. I enjoyed fighting through the adversity, you’ve just got to do it.”

He wanted the young players to step up again next year and aim for higher levels.

Young lock Josh Taula got on for his debut in the 49th minute and scored not long after from a lineout drive.