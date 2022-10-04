Students tread the boards at national Shakespeare festival

Palmerston North Boys’ High School students Eli Hancock, left, and Jacob Waugh did well at the Sheilah Winn Shakespeare Festival and have been chosen for a national Shakespeare company.

Two Manawatū teens are bringing Shakespeare to life on the national stage.

Palmerston North Boys’ High School students Eli Hancock, 17, and Jacob Waugh, 18, are this week taking part in the University of Otago Sheilah Winn Shakespeare Festival in Dunedin, the first time in years Boys’ High has had students qualify.

From the 48 performing at the national event, 24 are selected to form a company to go to the Globe in London and Stratford Upon Avon next year.

They qualified after putting in good performances at the regional festival in Wellington in March. Matthew Wongchoti and Jonathan Stone were also in their team for the regional competition.

Their regional performance was a 15-minute scene from A Winter’s Tale, but at the national event a lot of the focus was on individual performances.

Waugh plays Camillo, a second in command to a king, Leontes, who is played by Hancock, as Leontes asks Camillo to plot a murder.

At regionals Hancock also won the award for extraordinary performance and Boys’ High received the award for the best understanding of the play.

Hancock said one of the reasons they had success was because it was a scene with everyone doing something through 15 minutes of dialogue.

He said performing in the competition was character building and was an opportunity to learn and grow.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Eli Hancock, right, and Jacob Waugh enjoy working together on stage.

Hancock had been involved with drama for years, while Waugh only started doing drama last year but was enjoying it.

Waugh’s performance at the regional event was the first time performing Shakespeare on stage. He had done a lot of public speaking, but said doing Shakespeare had been a learning curve.

He said working with Hancock had made it easier and impromptu things came easily.

“Working with other people, they’re forcing the best out of you.”

Waugh was also a member of the student forum, played football and was a school prefect.

Hancock was a prefect, in the school chess club and the student representative on the board of trustees.