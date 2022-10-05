Manawatū Hapkido club celebrating 30 years

Manawatū Hapkido master instructor Anthony Dyer, left, demonstrates with student Liam Lewis. The club is celebrating its 30th year.

A small Palmerston North martial arts club is celebrating 30 years of building people’s skills and confidence.

Manawatū Hapkido has been operating in the Rangiora Community Centre since 1992, making it one of the longest-serving New Zealand clubs to stay in one place.

The club was started by Malcolm Wright, who is fifth-dan master and second highest in nz. Now it is run by master instructor Anthony Dyer, who is a fourth-dan black belt, which takes a minimum of 20 years to get to.

He joined the club in 1996 when he was 19. He happened to be riding his bike past the hall and “went in and had a crack at some martial arts”.

David Unwin/Stuff Hapkido club members Linna Coomber, left, and Mea Hohepa during training.

Countless juniors and adults have gone through the club since then and since the club opened it has generated 15 adult black belts and six children.

Hapkido is a Korean art of self-defence and Dyer said it was wide-ranging, but it was a friendly sport for people to learn.

“Hapkido is a bastard made up of many styles: kicking, punching, ground basics, [mixed martial arts] before MMA came around, throws, locks.”

Dyer said it was open to anybody and age was no barrier.

“People that know me know it's a strong passion of mine, my whole personality, to help people improve their confidence and do better at what they do.”

He said he taught people so they could gain knowledge, not for him to make profits, so he tried to keep it cost effective.

David Unwin/Stuff The club has been training in Rangiora Community Centre for 30 years.

The club has about 20 members, but adult members dropped off after the Covid-19 pandemic, so Dyer was hoping it would pick up again.

There have been no Oceania championships since the pandemic hit, but the club has had success at previous Oceania tournaments and other competitions.

The club went to Oceania championships in Upper Hutt, where the New Zealand headquarters are, in 2016 and 2018.

Dyer went to the world championships in Korea in 2015 and finished sixth. He said the international standard of competition was much higher than in New Zealand.

He doesn’t pursue competition as much now and spends a lot of his time training others.