Snow falls in Manawatū, including Palmerston North

Spring Snow at The Square, Palmerston North. The city gets snowfall after 11 years.

Snow has blanketed parts of Manawatū and even reached Palmerston North as a cold snap hit the country.

It briefly snowed in central Palmerston North on Thursday afternoon, the first time in more than a decade there has been snow in the city centre.

The snow was heavier in other parts of the region, with snow settling on the ground in northern Manawatū. There was also reports of snow on the Saddle Rd and Pahīatua Track.

MetService has issued weather warnings for part of the country, including a road snowfall warning for State Highway 1 on the Desert Rd, between Rangipo and Waiouru.

READ MORE:

* Clear skies and frosty temperatures ahead as polar blasts moves north

* Weather: Snow expected to blanket the far south, strong 130kmh gales forecast

* Lightning strikes, rain and even snow



The Desert Rd had closed on Thursday morning, but reopened at 10.50am.

Waka Kotahi NZTA/Supplied The Desert Rd was closed early Thursday due to snowfall.

Motorists were advised to check warnings on Waka Kotahi’s website.

MetService said the weather was expected to clear in the evening.

“It is expected to be fine on Friday, with early frosts and southwesterlies dying out by evening.”

Waka Kotahi NZTA/Supplied Snow atop the Te Ahu a Turanga Manawatu Tararua Highway construction site.

Kimbolton woman Bronwyn Jensen said there had been a reasonable snowfall in the morning and was at its thickest at 10am, but it had melted during the day.

“It’s unusual to get snow in Kimbolton during the day. Usually it snows at night and you wake up to it. It didn’t start snowing until about 7am. There had probably been flurries overnight.

“My husband got up to milk the cows at 5am and there were flurries. It was snowing heavily from 7am to 9am.”

She said it was “nice snow” compared with the wet heavy snow that usually fell in Kimbolton.

Supplied Drone footage captures snow across the Pahīatua Track on Thursday.

Further north, Kim Lockwood is a sheep and beef farmer at Umutoi at the top of Pohangina Valley. He said there had been sleet overnight, but had about three inches of snow at his farm at 9.30am.

“First thing this morning we had a light dusting. Our house is at 2000 feet, but everything right up to Āpiti, Ridge Rd, was white.

“There was a little dusting but then when I was feeding out we had some proper snow.”

He said there had been a good dump of snow on the Ruahine Range and in his back paddock.

“I don’t know what the temperature is but it’s not warm. For the stock side of things luckily we’ve had little wind, which is a godsend.”

Rangiwahia man Mike Bourke said it had started snowing in his area early on Thursday morning and it was all over the ground.

Supplied The Pahīatua Track is covered by a white blanket of snow.

"It's white stuff and it's sticking to everything."

He said it was cold and wet and while it does snow during winter in northern Manawatū, it was a rarity in October.

"At this time of year it's getting a bit unusual. It's October, a couple of months before Christmas."

"We have had snow here on Christmas day, that was 60 years ago."

Aileen Cunningham lives in Makuri, east of Pahīatua in Tararua, near the Puketoi Range.

She said it was only two degrees Celsius mid morning, it had been snowing and she could see snow on the top of the hills.