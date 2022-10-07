State Highway Two down to one lane after Dannevirke slip worsens

Delays are expected along State Highway Two north of Dannevirke after a slip worsened.

A section of State Highway 2 north of Dannevirke has been reduced to one lane after a slip recently worsened.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said in a statement that the area near Otanga Road is now under stop/go traffic management and delays for motorists may be possible.

Manawatū-Whanganui System Manager Maintenance and Operations Rob Service said in a statement that contractors have done their best to keep both lanes operating since then by topping up the road surface.

“To date, about 60 tonnes of asphalt have been added.

“However, we recently identified further slipping after more wet weather and decided to reduce the road to one lane. People were also not complying with the reduced speed limit that was in place for safety reasons.

“Reducing the road to one lane has now moved traffic away from the unstable ground where there is significant damage to the road.”

Service said crews were monitoring the road around the clock and that delays in the area could be possible over the Labour Day weekend too.

Further maintenance along the highway is planned in other parts of Tararua, as part of planned maintenance works over the summer.

Several sections of the road will be resurfaced and a number of full road renewal sites are planned between Woodville and Norsewood.