Manawatū and Rangitīkei mayors and councillors re-elected

The incumbent mayors of Manawatū and Rangitīkei have won re-election with good margins.

Helen Worboys returns for a third stint as a mayor of Manawatū after winning 5080 votes, while Andy Watson comes back for his fourth term in Rangitīkei after getting 2343 votes.

Most incumbent councillors also returned to the Manawatū and Rangitīkei district councils except Les Clarke and Owen Bonnor of Rangitīkei.

Bridget Bell bagged Manawatū’s Ngā Tapuae o Matangi Māori Ward with 306 votes.

“I want to thank the community for the confidence they have in me and the team. It is a vote of confidence for the whole team. All our existing councillors are back with our new team. It is a really positive [sign].

“It confirms direction that we are setting is right.”

David Unwin/Stuff Rangitīkei Mayor Andy Watson returns for his fourth term.

Worboys, who chairs the Communities 4 Local Democracy - He hapori mō te Manapori, said across the country a few mayors who lost their roles supported the central government’s Three Waters.

“It is a very, very loud and clear [message] from the people that they are opposed to the Government’s Three Waters model.”

Watson said he won because he was approachable.

“I think the community appreciates that I try and engage with them where I can, and I take part in a huge number of community events, so I am reasonably well-known throughout the district.

“We have got some real challenges ahead of us. Like every other rural council in New Zealand, we are facing challenges in terms of [strengthening of ] the earthquake prone buildings and compliance with Three Waters.”

David Unwin/Stuff Manawatū’s Feilding General Ward first time candidate Lara Blackmore won by 2959 votes, second-highest winning margin in the ward.

First time candidates who won by outstanding margins in the two districts were surprised and excited.

Manawatū’s Feilding General Ward candidate Lara Blackmore, who got 2959 votes, said she was surprised, humbled and amazed.

“I think building relationship between agencies is going to be important [to resolve] some big issues.

“Through campaigns and the ‘Meet the Candidate’ events, we saw the things that were important to people actually rely on different organisations working together to find solutions.”

Rangitīkei’s Northern Ward candidate Jeff Wong, who won 805 votes, said it was all new and surprising for him.

“I am curious to know my next course of action.

“Taihape being on the outer boundary of Rangitīkei has its own unique problems. I think one way [to address the problems is] to improve communication between Rangitīkei [District] Council and Taihape community.”

The voter return was 42.41% in Manawatū and 42.72% in Rangitīkei.

In 2019, the voter return was recorded at 43.87% in Manawatū and 46.79% in Rangitīkei.

The results so far are only progress results, meaning some votes cast on the last day and special votes are yet to be counted.