Late comeback secures title for Dannevirke Tigers

Dannevirke Tigers prop Gene Ropoama makes another big carry against Whanganui Boxon in the club final at the Arena on Saturday.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Dannevirke Tigers pulled off a stunning comeback to complete their unbeaten season and claim the Manawatū club title in the year they returned to the competition.

Dannevirke beat Whanganui Boxon 36-34 in the club final at the Arena on Saturday, having won every game this season.

The Tigers have been out of the competition since 2014 and haven't won the title in Stuff’s records going back to 1997. They lost the final in 2012 and 2011, but won the combined Manawatū-Taranaki competition, the Western Alliance, in 2012.

They withdrew from the Manawatū competition in 2014 due to a lack of players, but later joined the Hawke’s Bay competition and won it in 2020. They returned to the Manawatū competition this year.

The revived team had to come back from 34-18 down midway through the second half against Boxon, but once their forwards started getting some more ball, particularly man-of-the-match prop Gene Ropoama, they got the momentum and metres.

Their sets in the last quarter were huge with Ropoama making some crucial runs. With only minutes remaining he barged over to level the scored and the conversion gave them the win.

Dannevirke lock Weller Hauraki, who shared the player-coach role with Tama Petera this year, said they were tired after a tough game. He paid tribute to Boxon, but said his side got the job done.

"We knew we didn’t have much ball [at the start of the second half].

“We just wanted to complete some sets, get back into the game and hopefully come at the end with some points on the scoreboard."

When they trailed Boxon, it was the first time this season the Tigers had been behind.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Dannevirke Tigers lock Weller Hauraki gets an offload away despite the attention of the Whanganui Boxon defence.

Most of the squad played club rugby during the winter for Dannevirke's Aotea side, which plays in the Hawke's Bay competition, so Hauraki knew they were fit coming into the league season.

A former professional player, Hauraki, spent more than a decade playing in the Super League in England. He returned home to Dannevirke last year and is doing his building apprenticeship.

Boxon coach Haki Herewini said they got complacent in the second half and let things lapse.

"I knew [Dannevirke] were going to come out firing. We just had to play footy. We didn’t have to play catch-up footy.

"We had to complete our sets. It's just hard to lose that way."

He said it was a good season otherwise and they had a lot of new players in their squad. He hoped the game would continue to grow in their region.

Dannevirke set the tone with a try at the start of the game. But Boxon came back and the two sides traded tries in the first half and the Tigers held a narrow 18-16 lead at halftime.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Tigers players celebrate on fulltime.

But Whanganui started the second half strongly and scored three tries to got out to a 34-18 lead.

Boxon centre Dillion Adrole was powerful and broke through to set up one try and score another of his own, and flying winger Joeli Suka was a threat out wide, scoring two tries.

Standoff Brooklyn Herewini was dangerous too.

Dannevirke wrested the momentum back in the second half when halfback Waka Petera regathered a bomb and raced away to score.

They scored another out wide, then were hammering the Whanganui line at the end until Ropoama finally found a way through.

The Tigers had a late try disallowed and could have scored another, but the ball was dropped.

Other stars for Dannevirke were Hauraki and Tama Petera, who were strong on defence, and hooker Te Turanga Reweti was sharp out of dummy half.

Dannevirke Tigers 36 (Waka Petera 2, Te Turanga Reweti, Tama Petera, Maya Lilo, Gene Ropoama, tries; Hoera Stephenson 4 con) Whanganui Boxon 34 (Joeli Suka 2, Joshua Metekingi, Stephen Aue, Emitai Logadraudrau, Dillion Adrole tries; Brooklyn Herewini 6 con) HT: 18-16.