Voter turnout below 50% despite councils' best efforts

Kina Bray, right, drops his voting papers off at the Palmerston North City Council building on Saturday, while daughter Sesi Bray delivers her mother’s vote.

Work from councils in the wider Manawatū-Whanganui region to drive voting numbers resulted in turnouts higher than the national average, but still low.

Stuff asked all the councils in the wider Manawatū-Whanganui region for the voter turnout in each district and what each council did to encourage voting.

Special votes are yet to be counted, which should lead to a slight increase, but all the councils were less than 50% except for Horizons Regional Council’s Ruapehu constituency.

The councils employed various methods to encourage people to vote; including advertising, social media and having bins to drop voting papers at as an alternative to posting.

READ MORE:

* Matamata-Piako District's voting U-turn: highest turnout for Waikato

* New Zealand could be on track to record lowest voter turnout in four decades

* Invercargill touted most democratic city as voter turnout gets the tick



Tararua District Council had the highest turnout percentage of 48.12%, 6217 people, while Palmerston North City Council had the lowest of 36%, at 21,631 votes.

Rangitīkei District Council had 45.58% (5005), Horowhenua District Council 45.05% (11,533), Manawatū District Council 44.34% (9905), Ruapehu District Council 40.63% (8451) and Whanganui District Council 46.42% (15,605).

Horizons Regional Council, which covers Manawatū-Whanganui, had similar returns in most of its constituencies. The voter return in Ruapehu was 51.66% (3371), Whanganui 49.84% (14,566), Manawatū-Rangitīkei 46.44% (14,061), Horowhenua 46.88% (10,723), Palmerston North 37.8% (20,951) and Tonga Māori 22% (1881).

There were no numbers for Horizons’ Tararua or Raki Māori wards because the seats were elected unopposed.

David Unwin/Stuff Votes dropped off to the Palmerston North City Council on Saturday, right before voting closed.

A spokesperson for the Tararua council said it had used radio and newspaper, its internal newsletter, social media and its chief executive reminded all staff to encourage voting.

On Facebook it had an unofficial “horse race” between Tararua, Manawatū, Central Hawke’s Bay and Palmerston North councils.

In 2019 the voter turnout was 51.44%, in 2016 it was 53.46% and in 2013 it was 50.47%.

A Palmerston North council spokesperson said the council would know whether it was satisfied once it had more accurate numbers on Thursday.

The spokesperson said the council did a lot to encourage voting including a “heavy” social media campaign, billboards, posters, ads on radio, newspaper and buses, holding barbecues “and engaged with the public heavily”.

“So we are lower than before, but still in the ballpark area. But overall numbers across the board for all councils mostly appear to have dropped – so getting close (with more votes yet to come).

“We are generally satisfied with the figures, but do wish it could have been higher and will be really pleased if we can make it to 50% or higher.”

Manawatū ran a “Make your mark on Manawatū” campaign to encourage voters, focusing on how voting helped build the district’s future.

There were billboards, flags, posters, conversation cards, a bus ad, rural community family move nights rurally and a tool to match people’s interests with council projects.

SUPPLIED Tararua District Council advertising material encouraging people to vote.

The council’s chief executive Shayne Harris was pleased with the turnout.

“Of course there is always room for improvement, but we feel we have made great efforts to engage positively with our communities and help people understand more about how [the] council operates and how their votes can influence the direction of the district.”

Ruapehu District Council’s communications manager Paul Wheatcroft said it was a shame voting was down in the district after trending up in the past three elections.

This year was 40.63%, compared with 48.87% in 2019 and 46.47% in 2016.

Rangitīkei’s deputy electoral officer Carol Gordon said the district’s turnout of 45.48% was down this election, following a national trend, compared with 46.79% in 2019.

“This is significantly higher than the national average of 36% voter turnout.

“We are pleased to see that just under half of eligible voters voted this year, given the challenges of the past three years.

“However, the best result for us would be as close to 100% as possible.”

The council used various channels to engage with voters including social media, radio, print advertising, digital advertising and release.

Gordon hoped for a bigger turnout in 2025 as a number of big capital projects came to fruition.

Horowhenua’s chief executive Monique Davidson said although the council encouraged high voter turnout, it had hoped for a better return.

The council tried to make voting accessible by having four locations for special voting and ballot boxes at 10 locations.

It promoted voting via different communication channels and platforms, including social media, its website, news and advertisements, radio ads, billboards, and posters.

Horizons Regional Council electoral officer Craig Grant said the council wanted as many people as possible to vote and have a say in who represents them.

Horizons encouraged people to vote in a three-month campaign leading up to the election, including social media, bus backs, billboards, newspaper and radio across the region, and a reminder in rates notices.

SUPPLIED Members of Whanganui District Counci’s democracy team on the streets encouraging people to vote.

Whanganui District Council had an advertising campaign, ran an election website, connected with community leaders and organisations to reach more voters, including a pop-up election centre, ran candidate events and had voting bins around the district.

Whanganui chief executive David Langford was pleased with the turnout.

“It’s an improvement on the last election and well above the national average.

“There’s always room to improve though, so we will be going hardout at the next election to encourage even more people to use their vote.”

Since the election, Local Government New Zealand has called for more people to vote.

The overall turnout was 36%, which was expected to increase by 2 to 3 % once special votes were counted.

The organisation said in a statement it ran a campaign to increase the diversity of candidates and voter turnout this year, but the preliminary results showed there was a massive gap to bridge between turnout for local and central government elections.

Its president Stuart Crosby said to make a difference there needed to be a deliberate effort by councils and communities to engage in council decisions so voters felt more connected to local government and made voting easier.