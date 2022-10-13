'Think global, act local': Massey student brings UN climate goals to Manawatū business

Massey University student Toni Grace is working with the Central Economic Development Agency to improve sustainability among small and medium-sized businesses in Manawatū.

A new scheme between a university student and economic agency is working to bring United Nations’ sustainability goals into perspective for small and medium-sized businesses.

As part of a masters degree studying sustainability development goals at Massey University, Toni Grace is working with the Central Economic Development Agency in Palmerston North to provide a framework for local businesses to work towards these goals in a way tailored to their specific circumstances.

By providing a framework, she said it allowed business owners to build their own path forward to sustainable development in a way that was easy to understand and relatable to their workplace

“I got really interested in small to medium-sized enterprises as the majority of businesses in New Zealand fall into that category. And so the cumulative impact of them making a shift is quite significant.

“There’s not many places to turn to unless you employ a sustainability manager or an external expert so that falls on the business owner.

“With many not knowing where to start, I approached CEDA as I know they have a lot of direct contact with businesses.”

Grace has been working with the agency to put these mechanisms into action.

She said what she found was a strong desire among businesses to build more sustainable practices.

“Most businesses are convinced that they want to be sustainable but the ‘how’ aspect is really hard. How do they come up with a firm action plan?

“So to bridge that gap, we’ve been working to build things like a sustainable business resource hub, free carbon emission calculators, lists of various accreditations businesses can work towards, and we’ve been working with council to provide specific information relevant to the local area.”

The Sustainability Development Goals were first signed and agreed to in 2015 under John Key’s National government. They cover everything from sustainable agriculture, marine conservation, and sustainable urban living.

There is emphasis on industry and business, outlining a goal towards sustainable industry, innovation, and economic growth.

All signatories must report their progress on these goals to the UN every two years, with a deadline to achieving them by 2030.

Grace said it was important to understand those goals weren’t limited to politicians and bureaucrats in the corridors of power.

“New Zealand is 26 out of 200, which is pretty good, but we used to be 11th and there are a number of goals where major challenges remain.

“I’m really trying to promote that these goals aren't just relevant to governments, they’re related to businesses, cities, and communities. It’s the whole ‘think global, act local’ mindset.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Central Economic Development Agency chief executive Jerry Shearman says the initiative gives businesses a concrete pathway to commit to sustainability.

The scheme has been fully supported by the economic agency, with chief executive Jerry Shearman saying in a statement that it built a path for businesses to walk the talk.

“The collation of a sustainability toolkit to support local businesses to meet their own sustainable development goals is one way we will be getting behind local businesses to support their own journey.

“We’re beginning to understand the role we must play in fostering sustainable economic development for our region to thrive. And we acknowledge there’s still a lot of work to be done.”

The agency has also promised over the coming months to demonstrate how it's implementing the UN’s goals to show not only their processes but also the benefits.