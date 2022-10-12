Serious two-car crash outside Palmerston North

Two cars crashed at the intersection of Longburn Rongotea Rd and No 1 Line on Tuesday night.

One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash near Palmerston North.

Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Longburn Rongotea Rd and No 1 Line, just outside Palmerston North, about 8.50pm on Tuesday, police said in a statement.

One person was taken to hospital in serious condition. On Wednesday a spokesperson for Te Pae Hauora o Ruahine o Tararua - MidCentral said the person was in a stable condition.

The intersection was temporarily closed, but has since reopened.