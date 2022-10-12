Waste-to-energy plant company pushes back against opponents

Bioplant wants to build a waste-to-energy plant next to Feilding’s transfer station on Kawakawa Rd, pictured bottom, right.

A company wanting to turn rubbish made in Manawatū into energy says its bid to have the consenting process go on longer than usual is legally sound.

Bioplant Manawatu NZ Ltd​ has applied for resource consents to operate a pyrolysis plant next to Manawatū District Council’s transfer station on Kawakawa Rd, Feilding.

The company says rubbish diverted from landfill would be heated at high temperatures to create diesel, electricity and charcoal.

The Ministry for the Environment defines pyrolysis as heating waste without exposure to oxygen to produce gas, liquid and solids.

READ MORE:

* Waste-to-energy plant opponents frustrated at Bioplant's extension request

* Manawatū waste-to-fuel plant touted as way to turn rubbish into energy

* Concerns over Bioplant's resource consent for waste-to-energy plant



Those against the plant say it is not compatible with a zero-waste circular economy and could create other environmental problems.

The consenting process is taking some time, with a hearing held in July ending with commissioners wanting more information due to what hearing chair Mark St Clair​ described as “gaps and inconsistencies” in Bioplant’s application.

Information was supposed to be filed by mid-September, but Bioplant is seeking more time, blaming Covid-19 and ongoing dialogue with Ngāti Kauwhata​.

Various parties have opposed the extension, with many noting the law requires consent hearings to be finished no later than 75 working days after the closing date for submissions.

Commissioners asked for Bioplant’s thoughts on the 75-day limit, leading to a memorandum from Bioplant’s counsel Mathew Gribben​.

He said commissioners were legally able to extend the time limit, which was appropriate with the company’s application.

Commissioners needed to ensure there were no unreasonable delays, but also had to consider the interests of people involved.

Bioplant was the party most impacted by any extension, he said.

“[Bioplant] will be unfairly prejudiced if it does not have an opportunity to respond to the commissioners questions and provide a response to unexpected developments at the hearing.”

People opposing the plant would be inconvenienced, but not prejudiced, by an extension.

Furthermore, it was in the interests of the community, especially people living near the proposed plant, there was a proper assessment done of the application, he said.