Bodybuilder to hit world stage after title win

A Manawatū bodybuilder is setting his sights on competing internationally after winning a national title.

Palmerston North’s Connor Hausman won the IFBB Pro - Mr New Zealand title at Auckland at the weekend, the competition for the best open class bodybuilding at amateur level.

To win the Mr New Zealand title he had to win his class, the 80 to 90kg category, then be selected from all the other class winners, including heavyweights and super heavyweights.

He said his conditioning was what made him stand out from the other competitors.

“It was a lot more muscle and the detail of my muscles were a lot more visible than the other guys.”

He had to be dedicated in his dieting and training over a long time to get to where he is.

“I’ve had to miss a lot of family events. I’ve had to miss a lot of birthdays and when I would go to the birthday I had to bring my own packed meal”.

Lean protein and vegetables are his staple. On days where he is training he eats things like oatmeal rice and when he’s not training he eats beans and fish or chicken.

He had to qualify for the event at a competition in Wellington in September and while he wasn’t peaking then he performed well.

The Mr New Zealand win grants him professional status so he is able to go overseas and compete against other professionals.

He weighted 87kg on the day of competition, but the next step now was to move into the “212 pound” category, or 96kg.

SUPPLIED Manawatu bodybuilder Connor Hausman won the IFBB Pro - Mr NZ title.

He will have to put on 3kg each year as he works towards it and he planned to be competing in it by 2024.

“It will be very hard. The people I will be facing will have won their own national titles at least once and reached pro level.”

It would take a lot more work being consistent with his dieting and training work to get to where he wanted.

“It’s a long-term journey.”

But he said he was 27 so still had time. Bodybuilders hit their prime about 35.

“Another 10 years and hopefully I’ll be at the top.”

Hausman has been training for about 12 years, starting at City Gym in his home town Whanganui.

Now he trains at his private gym at his home and works as a personal trainer. He also coaches bodybuilders and power lifters.

He is supported by his wife Hinewai, who is a strongwoman competitor.