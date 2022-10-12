REINZ: Prices low but home buyers still apprehensive in Palmerston North

Suburbs in Palmerston North, such as Summerhill, have seen a slight sale price increase.

After market prices dropped in Palmerston North during the latter half of 2021, a correction is slowly under way according to the latest Real Estate Institute of New Zealand data.

The September 2022 market report showed 93 house sales recorded for the month in Palmerston North. On a year-on-year comparison, this figure was significantly fewer than the 126 sales recorded in September 2021.

The median sale price also increased to $637,000 from $615,000 recorded in August 2022.

While the report noted prices were still comparatively low, it also stated buyer appetite remained apprehensive due to a ‘’fear of over-paying’’ amid concerns these small increases could develop into a greater trajectory.

While there were a few more first-home-buyers entering the market, the majority remained owner-occupiers.

REINZ ambassador for Palmerston North Andy Stewart said while there were signs of change, there was still a lot of uncertainty in the market.

“It’s getting better but it’s still hard yards out there.

“Sales volumes are still down and there’s still concern from first-home-buyers about interest rate hikes.

“It’s a good time to buy because prices are creeping up again. However, we’re also seeing a lot more properties selling under $500,000 which was non-existent a few years ago. How long that’ll stay, I don’t know.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff REINZ ambassador Andy Stewart says the vast majority of buyers remain current homeowners.

Stewart said while this correction was ongoing, it also threw into question whether the annual spring and summer sales jump would be as pronounced as in years gone by.

To compound the issue, while supply chains were slowly coming back to normal, labour shortages were still impacting the construction of new builds.

“Builders who are willing negotiate a fixed term contract are hard to come by.

“Availability of materials is still an issue for new builds as well and while it seems to be getting better, it looks like we’re still going to see the impact of this for a while.”

Budget 2022 tried to gin up some interest among first-home-buyers with a new home grant scheme for houses in Palmerston North priced between $400,000 and $875,000, offering couples a $20,000 grant if on a combined income of $150,000 or lower.

A first home loan scheme underwritten by Kāinga Ora was also introduced, aiding buyers to get into the market on just a 5% deposit.

Stewart however believed that while there was enthusiasm for this assistance, there was not enough clarity around how to access and use it.

“I don’t think the government or the reserve bank have helped in this space by hiking the cash rate. People are still under intense financial scrutiny when applying for loans.”

Meanwhile, Feilding has experienced a decrease in both sales and prices, with a median drop to 24 sales from 31 in August, and a median price drop to $576,750 from $630,000.