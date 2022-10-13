Athletics track advisory board the unlucky place to be for councillors

Manawatū Community Athletics Track advisory board member Bruno Petrenas has lost his spot on the Palmerston North City Council.

ATHLETICS: The Manawatū Community Athletics Track advisory board appears to be the hot seat for the city councillor who sits on this board.

From memory this year’s Palmerston North City Council elections are the third time in five elections the council representative on this board has failed to retain their seat on the council and will need to be replaced.

Bruno Petrenas has been the city councillor on the board for the past six years and, having a background as successful athlete in his younger days, he has made a valuable contribution to meetings.

We appreciate all his efforts and he will be missed at the board table.

♦ Zac Topping, one of our top athletes who is now living in London made some interesting comments pointing out how lucky we are.

“Just wanted to share my appreciation for [Palmerston North Athletic and Harrier Club] after experiencing an athletics club in the UK.

“They wanted $340 every month for coaching, can’t get any info on when training times are, have to pay $15 every time I want to use the track without the club, nobody is available to take the $15 so can’t even do that and the track is locked and gated.”

Our Palmerston North track was funded as a community track so is available for casual use without charge, unlike most other tracks in the country.

♦ Last Tuesday the weather did not cooperate and we had a wet club night.

Conditions were such that it was considered too dangerous to hold the hurdle races and field events, but the track events still proceeded with some good performance recorded.

The performance of the night was by Nelson Doolan, who recorded an impressive 8m 57.56s for 3000m.

He is in great form and we will have much interest in how he performs in the Athletics New Zealand half marathon championships in Cambridge this weekend.

Juliet McKinlay was in top form winning the 14-year-old 60m in 8.84s and the 200m in 29.05s, her times comparing favourably with those of older athletes.

Jayde Rolfe won the open 60m in 9.03s, with Monique Gorrie winning the open 200m in 27.21s, with Ellen Schaef second in 27.81s.

The 800m was a great race, with James Conwell coming away to win in 2m 11.75s.

Schaef was second in 2m 16.86s, with Brayden Grant fading to third in 2m 20.82s. Angela Dukes came home strongly for the second female finisher in a personal best 2m 22.64s.

Looking at the younger results, Charlotte Burritt won both the girls 7 60m and 200m races, a double also achieved by Imogen Singleton in the girls 9 races and her sister Ella in the girls 11 events.

♦ The start of the new school term will mean there is a lot of activity at athletics clubs.

The Rangitikei club starts its season on Monday.

On Tuesday the Palmerston North club will run programme C and the first night of its run-jump-throw programme.

It will also be the first night for the Ashhurst Club.

Wednesday is the first night for Feilding Moa Harrier and Athletic Club, their first meeting as a combined club.

♦ There are some important dates for athletes for the rest of this year.

The three rounds of the Central teams competition are on October 29 in Hastings, November 12 in Palmerston North and November 26 in Masterton.

Wellington is hosting the 10,000m championships on November 19 and the New Zealand master’s championships are on December 2 to 4.

Inglewood finally gets to host the New Zealand secondary school championships on December 9 to 11 after Covid prevented last year’s events.