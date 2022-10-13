Non-stop action in the water for paddler Anne Cairns

Manawatū paddler Anne Cairns has had success in different disciplines on the water again.

It has been a busy few months of paddling for multi-discipline Manawatū water sports athlete Anne Cairns, but this is the usual and she wouldn’t have it any other way.

Off the back of winning two national titles at the weekend’s national long-distance waka ama championships at Waitangi, the Palmerston North firefighter is having a short break before getting back into training for the season ahead.

Cairns won the 16km open women’s V1 (single rudderless) title for the first time, having won five past titles in the W1 (single ruddered) division. She switched to paddling rudderless, a skill she is still learning and developing.

Her Haeata Ocean Sports open women’s team won their 11th national title from 11 entries.

The team consisted of Maddie Dawe, Bailee Stratton, Samitioata Koko-McIntosh, Raanj Rapana and fellow Olympic kayaker Aimee Fisher.

The crew had a tight lead in the first of three 8km laps, but managed to keep opening the gap on the other crews throughout the race, eventually winning the 24km event in 2 hours 11 minutes 19 seconds.

Cairns has been part of 10 of those victories and said each and every one has been a memorable experience.

“This year’s conditions with a surf leg and headwind leg worked well for us, we enjoy open ocean paddling conditions and will try chase down any lifts or swells we can to use the conditions to our advantage.”

The weekend’s success was also a family affair, with partner Carl Barnes winning silver in the master 40 men’s W1, and step-daughter Poppy Barnes winning the junior under-16 female W1 title.

Cairns, the two-time Samoa Olympic sprint kayak representative, has switched more focus to waka ama since the Tokyo 2021 games and competed at the recent va’a world sprint championships at Eton Dorney near London, the site of the rowing and kayak racing for the 2012 Olympics.

In her first international sprint va’a appearance, she finished achingly close to the medals in fourth place in the elite women’s category, and got on the podium in the master 40s women division, taking silver.

“Trying to race across two age divisions was always going to be hard,” Cairns said of trying to cover both age categories.

“The race schedule meant I had semis and finals for both categories in the one morning session.

“The elite final absolutely wrecked me. I gave everything and just missed bronze, which was hard to swallow at the time.

“The masters final was only 40 minutes afterwards and I physically wasn’t sure how I was going to back it up.”

She did however, and did well, beating some the best of the New Zealand paddlers and finishing second behind Canada’s Leanne Stanley.

“It actually felt like my best race performance of the whole regatta, which is crazy,” Cairns said. “It just goes to show what you can draw on when you really need to.”

Cairns’ leadup to the worlds event wasn’t quite as Cairns had hoped.

She had to have her appendix removed in April with a six-week stint of no training affecting the build up.

“In terms of lead in I had resigned myself to making the best of what was slim pickings to be honest.”

She was pleased with her performances both from the worlds and the nationals.

The switch from 500m racing to 16 to 24km racing meant a change in training regime and some big weeks of tiring kilometres.

But it’s not completely new to her, it just meant for a shorter adjustment time across the two than usual. The long-distance nationals were postponed in March due to Covid-19.

Looking ahead, Cairns is doing the 72km paddle at the Coast to Coast for her work team Palmy Fire in February, with fellow firefighters Justin Storey (run) and Mike Van Kampen (bike).

She also has her eyes on the waka ama long-distance world championships in Samoa in August next year.

One thing that’s assured is she’ll be on the water in some sort of boat a lot between now and then.