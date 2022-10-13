Children's author explores journey of monarch butterflies to New Zealand

Erin Willson has written and self-published a children's book, The Monarchs of Aotearoa. She is reading it to children at Shannon Library.

A Horowhenua author has delved into the life of monarch butterflies in New Zealand in a new children’s book.

Shannon woman Erin Willson​ has just published a book called Monarchs of Aotearoa, which is about how the butterflies came to be in New Zealand.

Willson published the book through Graphic Press in Levin and she has been launching it during the school holidays by holding readings at libraries in Horowhenua and Palmerston North. She read the book to a group of children at Shannon Library on Thursday.

The book was something she had been thinking about for a long time. Ten years ago she came across a group of monarch butterflies at Milverton Park in Palmerston North.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff The Monarchs of Aotearoa has been released during the school holidays.

“I’m a native of California and I thought these were lost from the great migration of the monarchs. I had no idea they were roosting in New Zealand.

“That sent me down a rabbit hole learning why we have monarch butterflies in New Zealand and how they got here.”

She said little was known about monarchs in New Zealand.

When she first saw monarchs in New Zealand it was before she had children. She had since moved to Shannon, had three children, and had swan plants at home as a food source for the monarchs.

“We were inundated with hundreds of monarch butterflies.”

Willson started researching and producing the book.

“It’s a non-fiction book to answer the questions of parents and children. It’s honestly me wondering about monarch butterflies.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Willson says the book as informative guide, answering the many questions she had about monarchs.

She said it was likely the butterflies were not introduced to New Zealand, but arrived in the country about 150 years ago, likely on cyclonic winds or island hopped from the Americas.

“It’s a big mystery.”

As part of her research she consulted with the Moths and Butterflies of New Zealand Trust.

She found illustrator Aissa Mutiara Putri, who lived in Indonesia, on the internet because she liked her artwork.

Willson sent her pictures of New Zealand and her family as a basis for the illustrations.

People can buy the book from her website thenzfamilyshop.com.