Cricket squads looking strong again for club season

Last year's two-day finalists Freyberg and United look to have strong teams again.

Another season of club cricket gets underway this weekend, weather permitting, and there has been little change at most of the men’s premier one teams. George Heagney reports.

Dannevirke have a similar squad to the one that debuted in premier one last summer.

All-rounder Thomas Kuggeleijn is the captain again and will be supported by paceman Andrew Galloway. Batsmen Cameron Walker and George Collin​, and bowlers Jayme Knightly and Gareth Martin return.

Batsman Theo Smales has joined the squad and some young players have come through.

Jason Thompson has moved to Hastings and George Larsen may not be playing.

Palmerston will be led again by rep pace bowler Carlos Jensen.

Opening batsman Bayley Latter, who is away with the New Zealand under-22 indoor cricket team, seamers Angus and Rian Lyver, and all-rounders Gurpreet Singh and Rob Sheary will be key players.

Daniel Fielding has moved to Christchurch, but they have picked up left-arm quick Ethan Robinson, the son of club legend Rob, from Palmerston North Boys’ High School.

Feilding have the core of their group from last season back, with a settled top order of Jamie Kitchen, Sam Sherriff, Cole Freeman and Hemant Kumar.

Left-armer Kit Bradley will lead the side again with all-rounder Andre Hoggard likely to play a big role.

Jack Delaney, a seam bowler at Feilding High School, is stepping up into the squad, batsman Sam Wilson is new to the region and batsman Cam McNaught will be available all season.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Dannevirke are back for their second season in the top flight.

Old Boys also have a settled squad under captain Henry Boon.

They have a good core with batsmen Brynn​ Cleaver and Trent McGrath, as well as all-rounder and rep captain Tim Richards, and pace bowler Stephen Bennett.

Opener Lachie Bradford is back from university and George Simpson has returned.

The new addition is young Canadian all-rounder Akhil Kumar, who, before Covid hit, played for Whanganui and Central Districts under-19s.

Kumar came to New Zealand through Manawatū director of cricket Dilan Raj’s connections with relationship with Ontario Cricket Academy.

The big addition for Marist is the return of first-class wicketkeeper batsman Mitch Renwick from Otago. Renwick is coaching Manawatū this season but will play for Marist when rep duties allow.

All-rounder Arana Noema-Barnett is the captain again and will be joined by wicketkeeper batsman Whetu na Nagara, all-rounder Connor Morriss and pacemen Jack Gleeson, Matt Wells and Dylan Lynch.

Canadian pace bowler Parmveer Kharoud has also joined them.

All-rounder Floyd na Nagara has moved to Australia and Liam Gunning has moved to Auckland.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Jett Donald-Charnley has recovered form injury and will be back at the bowling crease for Palmerston North Boys’ High School.

Palmerston North Boys’ High School have essentially the same team as the end of last season, but their bowling stocks have been boosted with players returning from injury, giving them a balanced team.

Jett Donald-Charnley and Matt Rowe have recovered from injuries that stopped them bowling last year, with Saim Ahmed and Aadesh Ganugapati their other seamers.

Fred McVerry, Ethan Campbell and Jerome Robinson are their spinners.

Captain Jaiden Meyer and Van Prenter will be among their top batsmen and all-rounder Scott Davidson is coaching the team again.

Last year’s two-day champions Freyberg should be able to call on CD-contracted wicketkeeper batsman Curtis Heaphy and former CD pace bowler Bevan Small.

Batsman Scott Mitchell will lead the team again, with paceman Brad Fulton and all-rounder Jack Wenham back.

They have gained a wicketkeeper batsman from Otago, Toby Beale, Finbar Moriarty has returned to the region and spinner Luke Kerehoma has come from Taranaki.

Bowlers Ali Akhter and Cam Harridge should be available all season.

All-rounder Harry Wenham is travelling and may not be available and batsman Tom O’Connor will be available for the first half of the season before moving to Christchurch.

United, who won the one-dayers and twenty20 competition last season, have the same strong lineup and will be captained by batsman Mason Hughes.

They have experience through the team with batsmen Logan McHardy, Tom O’Connor and Ma’ara Ave, all-rounder Hayden Hill and seamers Jack Harris, Thomas Kirk and Greg Berry.

Veteran batsman Robbie James will play when required.

♦ All grades start this weekend and there will be a new premier four grade this season because last year there were 16 teams in premier three and there was a gulf between the top and the bottom teams.

To start the year there will be six teams in premier four with 12 in premier three, split into two pools of six. After the first round, the bottom team from each premier three pool will drop into premier four.

There will be promotion relegation at the end of the season.