SH3 near Awahuri to close for road sealing before rain arrives

Part of State Highway 3 needs to close on Sunday so roadworks can seal it before rain arrives. (File pic)

A section of State Highway 3 in Manawatū will be closed briefly so it can be resealed.

Waka Kotahi said in a statement the section of highway between Steward Rd and Awahuri Feilding Rd would shut from 7am until noon on Sunday.

Contractors have been upgrading the road since the start of October, including road strengthening and drain improvements.

The closure was required so the road could be sealed while the weather was fine and before forecast rain arrived.

A detour would be in place, with motorists travelling south being diverted down Stewart Rd to Awahuri Feilding Rd, with northbound traffic taking the reverse route.