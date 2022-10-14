Whanganui 'life transforming' dog makes it to NZ Top Dog Competition

Merenia Donne talks of the importance of Anya her assistance dog, and how well she was acknowledged by the judges in 2022 New Zealand Top Dog competition.

Whanganui resident Merenia Donne walks with her four-year-old borzoi Anya in front of Moomaa Cafe in Marton.

Soulmates come in many forms and sizes.

For Whanganui resident Merenia Donne, it is her trained disability assistance dog Anya. She makes sure to spend all the time with her owner, calming her down in stressful situations and carrying her through the best and toughest days together.

Four-year-old borzoi Anya’s unconditional love not only changed her owner’s life. It took her to the top 10 in 2022 New Zealand Top Dog competition, beating more than 400 entrants from across New Zealand.

What impressed the contest judges was Anya’s dedication and love that transformed her owner’s life every day.

Organiser Frog Recruitment’s marketing manager Remi Marcelin said the judges looked at how a dog helped its owner overcome challenges.

“We were touched by the way she [Anya] has been helping her owner. Her story was well-written and touching. [The story] highlighted how Anya was able to support her owner not just on a specific occasion but every day.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Trained disability assistance dog Anya helps her owner Merenia Donne manage stress, panic attacks and dissociative disorder.

Anya’s owner and trainer Donne, who was left with frontal lobe brain damage after she had a car accident in 1997, suffered PTSD, dissociative disorder and panic attacks.

For her, living with Anya was ‘life transforming’.

“Anya is so intuitive and loving. She understands me the best. We have never spent a day without each other. We are soulmates.

Calling her ‘ambassadog', Donne said Anya could help raise awareness of what dogs like her do for individuals with Alzheimer’s/Dementia.

“She is an outstanding example of the life transforming and saving outcomes specially trained disability assist dogs are capable of achieving.”

Apart from her formal job to lend independence and security to her handler, Anya provided comfort to mourners at tangi and supported veterans on ANZAC day, she said.

“In a world where dispelling the stigma associated with mental health impairments remains a work in progress, Anya has literally touched and improved the lives of hundreds.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff A box containing the ashes of Merenia Donne’s German shepherd Nikki who saved her life in 1997 when the car they were travelling in went off the road in Taranaki. Nikki received the Eukanuba Canine Hero Award for her actions in 2014.

Anya made it to the ‘Top Dog with a Job’ category that recognised contribution of a dog making a positive difference in the society and improving human lives on a day-to-day basis.

“The ‘Top Dog with Job’ category is one of the harder categories to judge simply because working dogs have significant impact on their owners, but also they do very different things. We are judging dogs that have impacted their owners' life in a very significant way.”

Kotuku Foundation Assistance Animals Aotearoa’s Founder Donne has been training disability assistance dogs for 17 years. The foundation specialises in training medical support dogs for people with life-threatening conditions and has also trained and provided disability assistance dogs.

Donne started the charity after her German shepherd Nikki passed away in 2006. Nikki saved Donne’s life in 1997 when the car they were travelling in went off the road in Taranaki. Nikki received the Eukanuba Canine Hero Award for her actions in 2014.