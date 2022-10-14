Internet cable relocation work in Woodville

There will be minor delays on Woodlands Rd in Woodville next week due to the relocation of internet cables as part of preparation work for the construction of the Te Ahu a Turanga Manawatū Tararua Highway.

Motorists are being asked to plan for delays in Woodville in Tararua next week as internet cables are moved.

There will be minor delays on Woodlands Rd in Woodville on set days at set times.

The delays are due to the relocation of internet cables as part of preparation work for the construction of the eastern roundabout of the Te Ahu a Turanga Manawatū Tararua Highway.

Woodlands Rd will be reduced to one lane for periods of time on: October 17-19 between 9am and 6pm; October 26-27 between 7pm and 6am; October 28 between 9am and 6pm.

Stop-go traffic management will be in place and a detour route will be available via Oxford Rd.

The works are weather dependent and may be cancelled or postponed at short notice. People are advised to visit the Waka Kotahi journey planner website for up-to-date information.

Woodlands Rd is connected to Saddle Road, which will be closed for five nights between 6pm and 6am from Sunday, October 16 for maintenance.