Feilding Rural Day returns after two-year hiatus

Daniel Biggs demonstrates sheep shearing while Winnie Kohu clears the floor and carries the wool away. The shearing demonstration was carried out by Feilding High School.

Hundreds of people turned out at Feilding’s Rural Day on Friday to celebrate Manawatū’s rural spirit.

Buzzing with country music and fun activities including gumboot relay race, bouncy castle, face painting, petting zoos, mechanical bull and cooking demonstrations, the event had something for everyone.

For some, the chance to see shearing was a first, as was learning to bone a lamb chop. The Rural Fashion Parade caught everyone’s attention, and shoppers flocked to the Farmer’s Market.

Feilding resident Audrey Eames, 80, said it was something people in Manawatū missed for two years.

“The Rural Day has come back after two years. We are so lucky to have something like his. I worked on a farm, and I am happy such the event makes young generation know about our rural life.”

Feilding resident Jose Jobin said it was a chance for the kids to see the community coming together. It was the first time his daughters Emily and Joana Jobin saw so many people coming together for the event.

“There was something here for everyone. Kids had a lot of fun," Jobin said.

Delish Cafe owner Murray Lyons said Gumboot Relay Race was one of his favourite events.

“Like me, so many here are enjoying the exciting rural [activities].”

People who turned up with farm animals, tractors, farm machinery and shearing equipment proudly showcased their rural heritage.

Harcourt’s Team Cambell’s Bill Cambell said his Find The Lollipop trolley was a big attraction among children.

“Kids are just loving it. I have already given out 200 lollies.”

Fonterra’s research chef Simon Davey said people enjoyed his cooking demonstrations as they learnt how to whip cream and cook pesto pasta.

Palmerston North resident Maureen Roberts and Rebecca Craig said it was an opportunity for their little ones to look into the district’s rural life.

The long-running Feilding event was an opportunity for families to have fun together over the last weekend of the school holidays.