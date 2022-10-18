Tex-As Salsas brings 500th batch to Food Innovation Big Day Out

Kari Highstead, the founder of Tex-As Salsas, says making her 500th batch of sauce is a significant moment for the home-based business.

A fledgling salsa enterprise is marking a milestone as it prepares for a regional “future food” showcase.

Tex-As Salsas is taking jars from its 500th batch to the inaugural Food Innovation Big Day Out on Friday.

The event, hosted by Food HQ, is intended to showcase food innovation in Manawatū. Almost 30 exhibitors are taking part.

One of them is Tex-As Salsas, a venture founded by Houston, Texas, native Kari Highstead in Palmerston North in 2019.

After immigrating to New Zealand six years ago, Highstead found she missed recipes from back in Texas, so she started learning to make them herself.

“I started it just as a fun hobby, something to take to the farmers market. It’s really a labour of love,” she said.

“I’m basically a solo act. Marketing, cooking, labelling – I do it all myself. So the 500th batch is pretty significant for me.”

Highstead said it was a steep learning curve to get to that point, with plenty of trial and error. But the finished hot sauce has received praise from Americans, Mexicans and Kiwis.

“We’ve actually just put our own cooking space in the back of our garage,” Highstead said.

“I don’t have much machinery, so it's mostly made by hand. I’ve got the process down pretty well, but from start to finish it takes two hours to make.”

Highstead has 16 stockists in the North Island, the furthest north being in Kerikeri.

A champion of small business, she looks for boutique suppliers to stock her salsa.

Her business is also plastic free and prioritises locally made produce as a way to support local suppliers.

“As it stands, the goal is to just keep getting the word out. We’ve done quite well on the North Island, but we’re only just starting out in the South Island.

“I’m thinking a summer road trip might be the next step.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Manawatū-based ice cream maker Kinda offers a dairy alternative: ice cream made with cauliflower.

The Food Innovation Big Day Out will feature such food inventions as cheese lollipops, hemp-based substitutes for meat and milk, and a spray that enhances the flavour of meat.

Exhibitors include Kinda, with its cauliflower ice cream; Ohau Gourmet Mushrooms; chef Grant Kitchen; Gillard Honey; and Cartwheel Creamery.

FoodHQ chief executive Dr Abby Thompson said few people understood the great work going on, so they decided it was time to change that.

“The Food Innovation Big Day Out is a great chance for locals and visitors to come and see and taste for themselves.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Manawatū chef Grant Kitchen is one of the exhibitors taking part in the Food Innovation Big Day Out.

“We are hoping that people will leave with a real buzz about the exciting things they have sampled, and a deeper knowledge and understanding of the work being done to develop New Zealand’s food future.”

The Food Innovation Big Day Out is at the Manawatū Science Park, 31 Dairy Farm Rd, from 10am to 2pm on Friday. The event is not ticketed.