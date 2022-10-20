Special Olympics athletes off to World Summer Games in Berlin

Manawatū basketball player Hayden Wilson has been selected in the New Zealand Special Olympics team to go to the World Summer Games in Berlin.

Special Olympics New Zealand this week named a 40-strong squad for the 2023 games in Berlin, which will be held from June 17 to 25.

The team has representatives from clubs around the country, from Southland to Auckland, with strong representations from Manawatū and greater Wellington.

Selected from Manawatū were Jamie Davidson in athletics, Hayden Wilson in basketball, Joshua Ryan and Keri-Anne Johnson for bowling and Jessie Williams in swimming.

Swimming coaches Carla L'Huillier and Olwyn Humphreys are in the team.

Horowhenua’s Aaron Campbell was also selected for the bocce.

Special Olympics New Zealand chief executive Carolyn Young said: “We are really excited for these athletes, their coaches and their families, as the World Summer Games will be the pinnacle of their sporting careers with Special Olympics.”

More than 7000 athletes from 190 countries will compete in Berlin across 26 sports in the world’s largest inclusive sporting event.

Young said the full team would head into their first training camp in Wellington on November 4 to 6 to get to know each other and their coaches.

In the lead-up to the games, the New Zealand delegation will first travel to the south of Germany where they will be hosted by the city of Garching on the outskirts of Munich, then will move into the Berlin athletes’ village ahead of the opening ceremony.

The national team would normally be selected after the Freemasons New Zealand Special Olympics summer games, but the Covid pandemic forced the 2021 games to be postponed to December 8-12 this year.

“That created a tricky situation for naming a team for the world summer games because we want to give the team a decent period to prepare, so we decided to name the team ahead of the national summer games.”

Special Olympics New Zealand received a large of nominations from 21 clubs around the country and Young said in the competition for places was fierce in many sports.

“New Zealand only gets a limited allocations in the nine sports we are competing in, so we had to make some difficult decisions and some very deserving athletes had to miss out.”

The athletes will be supported by 19 coaches and support staff, under the guidance of head of delegation Rowena Massey, who was assistant head of delegation at the last world games in Abu Dhabi in 2019.

The selection process included a complex set of considerations, not just the sporting ability, as Special Olympics athletes have different intellectual disabilities or additional health challenges.

Young said the world summer games were the global pinnacle event, but all New Zealand athletes would first be focusing on the national summer games in Hamilton in December, when 1400 athletes and coaches would compete in 10 sports across eight venues.