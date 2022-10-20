Hundreds of farm vehicles convoy in Manawatū protest against ‘communist’ emissions plan

Whakarongo farmer Grace Teulon, second from right, with her family and friends at Railway Land on Thursday.

Beeping horns and flashing lights, tractors, utes and trucks have rumbled through Palmerston North, protesting against the government's plan to tax agricultural emissions.

More than 200 people including farmers, their families, businesses and supporters, convoyed into Palmerston North at noon on Thursday, joining the nationwide protest led by advocacy group Groundswell.

Protesters, who gathered at Railway Land before parading through The Square, labelled the Government ‘’communist’, and ‘’working out of its jurisdiction’’.

It was proposed last week that all GST-registered farmers who met certain livestock and fertiliser use thresholds would pay a levy on agricultural emissions from 2025.

READ MORE:

* Farm lobby ruptures into open battle as Groundswell attacks established players

* Groundswell refuses to meet prime minister alongside other groups, as ructions surface inside agriculture faction

* Stop kicking the can and start working to reduce on-farm emissions



DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Tractors, trucks and utes make their way onto The Square.

Groundswell is an advocacy group that supports a focus on reducing farm emissions through farmer-led, practical environmental actions instead of imposing a tax.

Himatangi dairy farmer Bryan Petersen, who represented Groundswell in Manawatū, said the response was good considering he had only four days to promote the Palmerston North protest.

“There is no science behind it [the proposal]. It is not an emissions tax. It is a revenue making [exercise]. It is going to affect everyone, not just farmers.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Protest organiser Bryan Pedersen says the emissions scheme is about revenue not reducing emissions.

Whakarongo farmer Grace Teulon said she hoped the protest caught the government's attention.

“It [the proposal] will make our small farm unviable because we raise beef cattle, and we are just small operations. The tax will really not make it worth for us anymore.

“We are already eating instant noodles. We will have a whole generation of children eating instant noodles. There are families who are giving instant noodles to their kids.

Teulon said she was really concerned with the direction the government was taking the country.

“They are not representing us. The government is working out of its jurisdiction.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Protesters along Main St express their concerns over new the proposed scheme to price agricultural emissions.

Rangitīkei resident and entrepreneur Dave Christison​ called the emissions tax a political move.

Once pristine farmland was used for planting pine trees, to gain carbon credits, it would take generations to get the land back to farming.

“I feel they [the government], in the long term, are going to shut down our farms, and we will be importing food from countries that don’t have the same standards as us.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Several trucks and diggers became mobile billboards against the Government’s plans.

Ashhurst resident James Candish said he joined the protest to support rural New Zealand.

“If the government takes 20% off my business, I will be out of business. Exactly the same thing for the farmers.

“Also, I am going to lose my customers because I run a automotive business and farmers are my clients.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff More than 200 people gather at Railway Land in Palmerston North to protest against the proposed agricultural emissions tax.

Pohangina sheep and beef farmer Sam Davison said being the first in the world to penalise farmers for the greenhouse gases of livestock was dangerous.

“It is [for the] destruction of rural communities. We are really hoping that the protest is going to have an impact.

“This happens when you have got a communist government that don’t care what actually the people think. They force their ideologies. [They are ] more communist and totalitarian than democratic.”

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has argued the farmers would benefit from the scheme as it would provide New Zealand with an advantage in a green conscious global marketplace.