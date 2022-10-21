Giant chairs bring a splash of summer to Palmerston North parks

Three of the four bright chairs in Te Marae o Hine for the next month. Taking it easy are students, from left, Ella, Isobel and Eva.

An invitation for sunshine doesn’t come much brighter than the bold chairs adding a splash of colour to central Palmerston North.

Four Cape Cod chairs were placed in Te Marae o Hine/The Square on Thursday.

The chairs cost about $1000 each to build and were funded by a leftover budget at Palmerston North City Council.

Its parks and reserves manager Kathy Dever-Todd said they thought the chairs would be a cool feature at popular spots over summer where people could eat lunch, relax or have a friendly chat.

The oversized chairs can be used to unwind and relax, but are also large and sturdy enough for smaller visitors to clamber and explore.

They will stay in Te Marae o Hine for four weeks, before taking a turn at other parks and reserves in the city such as Victoria Esplanade.

University students Ella, Eva and Isabel, who declined giving their surnames, saw the big bright chairs from a bus on Friday and rushed over to check them out.

“They’re awesome and look really cool,” said Ella as she lounged comfortably after a morning studying at IPU New Zealand.

Eva said they were a real point of interest for the area, and complemented other features in The Square.

Isabel said, “There’s a lot of grey weather here, so the bright colourful chairs provide a bit of sunshine regardless.