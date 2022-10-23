Keep on truckin': Mack show celebrates a brand and proud Manawatū business

Troy Wheeler and Shane Gray race at Manfeild as part of the Mack Trucks 50 Year Celebration.

A truck brand’s deep connection to Manawatū is as much admired as its reputation for grunt and grit.

More than 170 trucks and about 1000 visitors attended the Mack 50 Year Celebration Truck Show at Manfeild Park in Feilding on Saturday.

From honouring the first Mack to come off the production line at Motor Truck Distributors in Palmerston North in 1972, to working trucks and the latest models, the show comprised an impressive line-up of big rigs.

The company’s owner Ron Carpenter brought the Mack brand to New Zealand in 1972, assembling the trucks from imported knocked down parts.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Mack fan Jack Livsey, 4, gets up close with the big rigs.

Describing them as “the real work horses”, the company’s national sales manager Stu Wynd said the show was all about celebrating trucks and people who love them.

“The show was special to [people in] Manawatū and Palmerston North because it [Motor Truck Distributors] is such an iconic company in Palmerston North.

“We got a massive convoy from our head office in Palmerston North over to Feilding on Saturday morning.

“Just having everybody there, the people and the passion for the trucks and the brand was absolutely incredible.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff An impressive line-up of Mack trucks assembled, a range of models from throughout the decades.

Sime Darby Motors senior marketing executive Adam Crawford said the show was an acknowledgement of Mack’s contribution and legacy.

“It was really a recognition of the product, how trucks changed overtime and recognition of customers who supported the company and the brand early on.”

“92% of our goods [in New Zealand] are transported by trucks. As the population grows, the trucks are used for rescue, rubbish [collection], construction and roading requirements, so they play a key role.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Mack trucks take part in a parade at Manfeild raceway.

Attendees were able to enjoy a truck simulator, a convoy parade, races, food stalls, raffles, and merchandise, while a book documenting the history of Mack was auctioned.

One of its authors, Ed Marnell, documented in pictures the journey of 1000 Mack trucks.

“In 1987, when they [the company] sold 1000 trucks, they had a big parade and celebrations in Palmerston North.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Ed Mansell beside the first Mack truck assembled in Palmerston North, with a copy of the book he co-authored.

“The book follows each truck through its life. It has got the very first trucks and about 15 to 20 trucks that various people bought and changed the paint scheme [over time] that might have been restored.”

Each copy of the limited edition book is numbered. The No.1 was auctioned during the show, raising $2100 for the I Am Hope charity.