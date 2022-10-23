Construction of new Waitārere Beach surf lifesaving facility to begin in November

An artist impression of the new Waitārere Beach Surf Life Saving Community Facility.

Construction of a new building for a surf lifesaving club, replacing their rundown and earthquake-prone base, is to begin in November.

With a capacity to hold up to 200 people, the Waitārere Beach Surf Life Saving Community Facility would support surf lifesaving patrol and rescue operations and training.

Horowhenua mayor Bernie Wanden said the project had been a long time coming.

"To see the aspirations of the community and in particular the surf lifesaving community come to life, in partnership with Horowhenua District Council, is pretty exciting.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Levin-Waitārere Surf Life Saving Club chairman Andrew Parkin says a new building has been in the works since 2010. (File image)

The council's chief executive Monique Davidson said the surf club and the community had advocated for the new venue for over a decade.

"The project is a key priority in the Waitārere Beach Community Plan and will be welcome news to the thousands of people who flock to our beautiful beach."

Levin-Waitārere Surf Life Saving Club chairman Andrew Parkin was excited about the confirmed start date.

"Our club has been investigating options to construct a new building closer to the beach as we are currently more than 80 metres from the high tide mark, with the beach and surf obscured by dunes, making it difficult to patrol.

“The new facility has been a long time in the planning and will be something that everyone can use. We can’t wait to move in."

David Unwin/Stuff A busy day at Waitarere Beach as it hosts its annual big dig. (File image)

The council, in its 2021-2041 Long Term Plan, set aside $3.2 million to design and build the facility as part of major capital expenditure projects with the requirement that the Levin-Waitārere Surf Life Saving Club contribute $1m.

Following an open tender process, local company Homestead Construction was selected for the design and build.

Construction is expected to be completed in November 2023.