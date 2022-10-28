Impressive sight in track events at busy club night

There were good numbers in some of the races at Tuesday’s club night. (File photo).

ATHLETICS: Tuesday night’s club night was a hive of activities, starting with the run-jump-throws session for the under-7s.

The warm-up sessions for the 7-to-9 group had great numbers this week, led by Kimberley Walsh and Jayde Rolfe.

It was great to see a large group of athletes from Nga Tawa Diocesan School adding to the numbers.

There were 24 athletes in the 1500m race, providing an impressive sight as they spread out around the track.

The men’s sprints had a bit of spice added to it with both Addira and Cheyille Collette deciding to line up with the men for better competition.

Angus Lyver was in hot form, stopping the clock in 11.03s, with Addira second in 12.19s and Cheyille third in 12.24s.

The wind reading was a legal following wind of 1.2m/s.

As a comparison, Kimberley Walsh won the women’s 100m in 13.39s.

One of the more popular addition to the club’s programme has been the hurdle races.

The club’s decision to purchase sets of junior hurdles, which are similar to the senior hurdles and not like the training step-over hurdles, has proven worthwhile, with big numbers contesting the 200m hurdles this week.

♦ Congratulation to Angus Lyver, Courtney Trow, Kara Macdermid and Alice Taylor, club members who were awarded Massey University Blues awards for athletics.

Other athletes to receive the award with associations with the club were Georgia Hulls, Alexandria Hyland, Olivia McTaggart and Maddison, Lee Wesche, Sam McKinder for cricket, Kate Mori for football and Phoenix Reid for roller skating.

♦ The first round of the Central teams competition at the sports park in Hastings on Saturday.

Mitre 10 Sports Park in Hastings.

This is now quite an impressive complex most cities would be envious of.

The complex has developed from an athletics track with an impressive grandstand standing alone in a paddock on the outskirts of Hastings into a multi-function, world-class facility, including hockey turfs, 18 netball courts, seven sports field and an aquatic centre.

The team’s competition starts at 11am with the men’s hammer throw, followed by the men’s long jump at 11.45am.

Track events start at 12pm with the short hurdles, then the sprints start at 12.30pm.

Although there are a few defections from our team, it is pleasing to hear many of our younger senior athletes are keen to compete.

♦ There will be lots of activity on the riverside walkway on Sunday when Manawatū Striders holds the popular Ashhurst to Esplanade event.

The 21.1 km event starts at Ashhurst Domain and runs along the riverside track, through the HiRock quarry, then a few kilometres of rustic rural roads from Te Matai Rd to join the Manawatū riverside walkway and finishes at the Striders clubrooms in the Esplanade.

The shorter 12km event starts partway along the 21.1km course at the entry to HiRock quarry on Te Matai Rd, with the 3km event starting at the drink station on the Bridle Track near the end of Albert St.

♦ Athletics Manawatū-Whanganui is providing official training sessions to support clubs to prepare for the season and the Colgate Games.

The courses are directed at parents, volunteers, officials, coaches, athletes and anyone who would like to learn the rules and help out at club, local meets, or national competition.

There are three sessions, the first on November 6 covering jumps, followed by a throws session on November 20 and the track events session on December 4.

This season there are many opportunities to put this knowledge into practice and the pathway can be quite exciting.

Manawatū officials are highly regarded, with several being appointed to key positions in major events.

They all started by attending sessions such as these.

One of the best examples of the pathway that exists would be the late Fred Holmes.

He was a parent watching his son compete with no knowledge of officiating and was asked to help out.

He progressed from a parent helper to a club official, then a national championship official and ended up officiating at the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games.

♦ Feilding Moa Harrier and Athletic Club is hosting a junior interclub meeting at Timona Park in Feilding on Wednesday at 5.45pm.

Members of all clubs are invited to attend this meeting, aimed at being an introduction to competition leading up to ribbon days.