Tararua District Council hits ground running after historic inauguration day

Councillors and residents alike gather at The Hub in Dannevirke to welcome the new Tararua District Council

The inaugural meeting of the new Tararua District Council was largely ceremonial but clearly set out the collective values going forward over the next three years.

Both council and members of the community gathered at The Hub in Dannevirke on Tuesday evening to welcome councillors old and new.

However, the historical significance of the day was not lost as the district’s first Māori ward councillor Naioma Chase was sworn in.

Chase won her seat in one of the tightest races of the election, beating fellow candidate Lorraine Stephenson by just three votes.

Mayor Tracey Collis said she was impressed by the turnout and engagement from the community.

“We had a full house with about 150 in attendance. It was wonderful to see the hub so full and very exciting to have so many people there.”

“It was also very significant for the whānau of Naioma and her whānau.”

As part of the evening’s proceedings, councillors were presented with a New Zealand 1st Battalion coin which, Collis said, set the collective values of the council as it got to work.

“The coins display the battalion’s values of comradeship, courage, commitment, and integrity which is their motto. Those are the values we want to reflect in our council going forward.

“We aspire to be a council that leads from the front, so it’s important to share and discuss those common values and principles about public service from day one.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Mayor Tracey Collis said it was important to share and discuss the values council aspires to over the next three year term.

Many of the pressing issues raised during the campaign, from candidates and residents, were on the immediate to-do list, Collis said.

“Councillors went straight into induction workshops the following day to bring everyone up to speed. Two submissions around agricultural emissions pricing and forestry, and it's important to discuss before they’re due in November.

“The Dannevirke impounded supply [reservoir] of water is also an ongoing issue so we’re organising a site visit there to get everyone familiar. So it’s about getting our sleeves rolled up and hitting the ground running from day one.”

Tararua District Council also has four new general roll councillors entering the chambers; Michael Long and Scott Gilmore in the south ward, Steve Wallace in north ward.

North ward councillor Erana Peeti-Webber has also returned to her role as deputy mayor.