Manawatū Striders keenly await return of Ashhurst to Esplanade race

The Ashuhrst to Esplanade race is heading for record numbers this weekend as the event returns after a Covid-19-enforced hiatus.

The Manawatū Striders’ popular running and walking event will be held on Sunday after Covid forced its cancellation in 2021 due to restrictions on gathering numbers.

But organiser Kate Southern said they had record entries of about 700 people, up from 650 two years ago in 2020, the “sweet spot” between New Zealand’s two Covid lockdowns.

“It’s cool to be back. It’s a popular event for our club. Just come along and have fun.”

Entries online have closed, but people can still enter on the day if they pay cash at the Striders’ clubrooms at the Esplanade.

“It will be interesting to see how far we go,” she said.

“I think everyone is just excited to get out and do events again, whether it’s running and walking events or community events.

“It’s good to be out and about.”

As part of the event, people can get free buses from the Esplanade to Ashhurst.

The 21.1km course starts at Ashhurst Domain and goes along the Manawatū River pathway, through the HiRock quarry, then along Te Matai Rd and back onto the riverside pathway to finish at the Esplanade.

The 12km course starts at the quarry on Te Matai Rd. The 3km course starts near the end of Albert St.

The 21km walk starts at 8.30am and the 21km run at 9.30am. The 12km run and walk starts at 9.30am.