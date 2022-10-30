Two half centuries kickstart United's twenty20 campaign

United opener Mason Hughes scored 50 in their win over Marist in the opening round of the twenty20 competition at Manawaroa Park on Friday night.

CRICKET: The new twenty20 format is under way and United has started off in style with a 61-run win over Marist.

This summer the twenty20 competition will be held on the Friday night of representative weekends to minimise interruption from rep players being unavailable on Saturday and Sunday. The one-day competition continues on weekends with no rep games.

Two half centuries from United batsmen set up their win at Manawaroa Park on Friday.

Opener Mason Hughes scored 50 from 35 balls and Hayden Hill made 56 not out from 42 balls in their first-innings score of 174-4.

Marist were then bowled out for 113 in the 19th over with opener Arana Noema-Barnett scoring 45 and Mitch Renwick 33.

United spinner Ben O’Connor picked up three wickets.

Palmerston North Boys’ High School beat Old Boys by six wickets thanks to a half century from Van Prenter.

Old Boys made 93-8 batting first where Boys’ High seamers Jett Donald-Charnley and Aadesh Ganugapati took three wickets each.

Prenter then scored 59 not out from 56 balls for the schoolboys as they reached 95-4 in 17.5 overs.

Freyberg had a comfortable eight-wicket win over Dannevirke at Dannevirke Domain.

Dannevirke scored 84-9 batting first and Gareth Martin top scored with 34, while Bryn Wilson was Freyberg’s best bowler with three wickets.

Freyberg then reached 87-2 in just 12 overs, with Curtis Heaphy scoring 46 not out from 33 balls.

Palmerston (94-4) beat Feilding (91-8) by six wickets. The scorecard was unavailable.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff The United women celebrate taking a wicket in their tight win over Freyberg at Hokowhitu Park.

In the women’s competition on Saturday, the only score available was from the match between United and Freyberg at Hokowhitu Park, where United got home in the last over by three wickets.

Olivia Mairs top scored with 34 in Freyberg’s first-innings total of 118 in 19.4 overs and Joanna Stevens made 28.

But Abby Treder scored 37 for United as they got to 119-7 with four balls to spare.

Feilding had the bye.