Former All Black lends support to Parkinson's awareness event

Former All Black Christian Cullen, centre, attended the Red Tulip Walk in Palmerston North, aimed at raising awareness about Parkinson’s.

Dozens of people in Manawatū have hit the footpath to raise awareness about a neurodegenerative condition affecting thousands of people in New Zealand.

About 140 people turned out on Sunday morning for the Red Tulip Walk, a community event aimed at bringing people together and raising awareness about Parkinson’s, a disorder that affects the nervous system, with tremors or shaking a main symptom.

The walk started at Paneiri Park in Palmerston North and there was a 5km option to the He Ara Kotahi bridge and back, or a 7.5km option to the Fitzherbert Bridge and back.

This year former All Black Christian Cullen attended. He agreed to participate because one of his friends in Palmerston North had Parkinson’s.

One of the organisers, Steve Parsons, said it was an excellent turnout and having Cullen attend was significant.

“One in 500 people in the community have got Parkinson’s. It’s the fastest-growing neurological condition out there.

“It’s pretty tough on those individuals that have Parkinson’s. I do. It’s such a challenge on the family.”

He said Parkinson’s was something not a lot of people knew about, so this event was good to acknowledge what those living with the condition went through.

SUPPLIED Event organiser Steve Parsons, left, was pleased former All Black Christian Cullen was able to attend.

“They hear the word but don’t understand what it’s all about. It’s a journey I’m on, a journey my family is on and a journey my friends are on.

Parson’s symptoms started with his finger twitching. He now manages it physically and mentally.

All proceeds went to Parkinson's services in Manawatū and Parsons said it helped Parkinson's Manawatū run other events, including hiring venues and getting guest speakers.

“It’s one-offs that take a few bob.”

Parsons was pleased to have sponsors support the event too.