'Back farmers like we back All Blacks': Luxon lends ear to rural frustrations

National Party leader Chris Luxon with his new agriculture spokesperson Todd Muller, forecasting a bleak vision of New Zealand under a Labour Government.

Tararua residents and stakeholders have been warned of a nation where rural enterprise is routinely snuffed out by bureaucracy under a Labour-led Government.

National Party leader Chris Luxon made it clear he was marching to the beat of the heartland when he addressed a crowd of more than 100 people at The Hub community centre in Dannevirke on Tuesday.

“We need to back our farmers like we back the All Blacks,” he said.

In the wake of recent government emissions trading initiatives, carbon farming schemes, and the controversial Three Waters reforms, Luxon was visiting the regions, intent on hearing people’s frustrations firsthand.

Conor Knell/Stuff Tararua district councillor Sharon Wards, left, told National Party leader Chris Luxon she felt central government pressure had distracted her council from critical work at a local level.

It was evident among the district councillors and residents present that there was a view the regions faced too much interference from Wellington.

Luxon, who was accompanied by his new agriculture spokesperson Todd Muller, said New Zealand was headed in the wrong direction and had become dominated by bureaucrats instead of can-do entrepreneurs.

“We need to invest really strongly in agricultural research and development and technology, and say we are going to continue to be the best in the world at this game.

“Small business owners like farmers are now dealing with endless amounts of red tape and that just adds cost.

“And cost leads to higher prices and higher prices causes inflation.”

Conor Knell/Stuff Luxon says the country has become too inward looking and needs to reconnect with the wider world.

Luxon and Muller described the relationship between central and local government as oppositional, and counter-productive to moving the country forward.

His comments reflected the frustrations aired by ratepayers during the local government elections, when the Three Waters reforms were viciously opposed by both candidates and voters.

Not a single candidate in any of the Tararua wards nor mayoral race openly spoke in favour of the reforms.

“Three Waters has been a very interesting case” said Luxon. “You've got a government that's had one model which has gone through a sham consultation process. They first said it was voluntary, but then it was made compulsory without changing the model, despite great ideas coming from the councils themselves.”

Among the questions from the audience, the first touched on carbon farming, a controversial issue in the township of Pongaroa where in April agriculture minister Damian O’Connor spoke to angered residents who feared it would rob the area of arable land for sheep and beef farming.

Luxon argued that while forestry was important, there were better ways to measure offsetting carbon output.

“New Zealand has the 9th largest exclusive economic zone in the world. That’s a huge area of ocean that acts as a massive carbon sink. So we can use that to offset our carbon if we change the way we count it.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Carbon farming near Pongaroa is still a sore spot among Tararua residents, who feel prime land is being robbed by forestry

He outlined a vision for a more outward looking New Zealand.

After recalling a trip to Singapore where he lauded their progress on infrastructure, he said New Zealand could look to other countries for inspiration.

“Ireland is a classic case. Like New Zealand, Ireland has a similar population and has agriculture and tourism as its economic drivers. Today, it's now twice as wealthy as New Zealand.

“I believe we live in the best country in the world, and we have areas we can take the lead on. But there are lessons we can learn from the other 7.8 billion people out there.”

The event was hosted by the Dannevirke Chamber of Commerce.