Back Issues: Jinnie Rawlins a groundbreaking entrepreneur in Palmerston North

The year was 1906 when Jinnie Rawlins became proprietress of The White House tearoom situated between Coleman Mall and Rangitīkei St.

Close by was Jinnie’s husband, William, business owner of a plumbing and tinsmith business.

Jinnie’s story tells of her growing reputation as a “most popular caterer” - one who, as declared in The Dominion on November 8, 1919, ‘‘rose to the occasion right loyally to the satisfaction of the several thousands of critics’’.

Jinnie’s shift from housewife to businesswoman came not only in a time when women were beginning to step out of their traditional roles, but also through the ill-health of her husband.

READ MORE:

* $3 million fight to save historic Auckland church building

* English portrait artist's seven-generation legacy in Aotearoa

* Victoria Esplanade's long and varied history



Over the next decade, Jinnie established a second eatery in a kiosk in Victoria Esplanade. Both venues provided women with a safe public space to meet and mix.

The Evening Post for November 4, 1915, praised the tearoom citing, “One special feature of the [White] House is the spacious balcony overlooking the gardens in the Square, where tea can be served, and whilst thus out in the open the upmost privacy can be maintained.”

Drawing upon her entrepreneurial and organisational abilities, Jinnie believed women should have a larger role in society similar to that available to men.

Earlier in September 1893, Jinnie and her mother-in-law, Mary Ann Rawlins, went to a nearby polling booth to sign the Suffrage petition.

Their signatories, along with those of the 1266 other women in Manawatū Horowhenua, contributed towards women gaining the right to vote alongside men in the 1893 general election; allowing them to be seen as a person in the name of the law.

Jinnie Anne Rawlins, née Patterson, was born in Ross, Westland during the gold rush in about 1866. Later the family moved to Christchurch where William and Jinnie formed a relationship and in January 16th 1889, married.

More is known of William’s family heritage. Brief notes recorded in an interview in 1970 between the couple’s daughter Evelyn Rawlins and archivist Ian Matheson, located in Palmerston North City Library, tell an intriguing story of impropriety.

Mary Anne Rawlin’s paternal mother (William’s grandmother) was a member of the Pemberton-Pigott family of Slevoy Castle, County Wexford, Ireland.

The story told is that his paternal grandmother [name unknown] eloped to Quebec with a tenant of the Estate. William’s great-grandparents refused to have their daughter back, but her baby daughter, Mary Anne, was brought up in the castle.

Later, Mary Anne travelled to Australia, and met and married Jesse (James) Rawlins, a plumber. In the 1870s, the couple arrived in Palmerston North along with their son William, then a young man, who followed his father into the plumbing business.

Supplied The view of Te Marae o Hine/The Square as seen from The White House, c. 1920.

In 1888 William Rawlins Jr and Jinnie Ann Patterson married at St Andrew’s Presbyterian Church where William now served on the board of managers.

Three children were born over the next decade. The first, Evelyn Mary Rawlins in 1889, later became a popular piano teacher in the borough.

Two further children were born: William James Alexander Rawlins who died in 1895 aged 18 months, followed in 1899 by Marion Jane, who lived a few months before also dying.

In 1906, William’s declining health necessitated the selling of his plumbing business and Jinnie’s acquisition of a tearoom and catering business, The White House.

Jinnie’s entrepreneurial skills came to the fore as seen in her use of advertising in local and regional newspapers to advise of seasonal and other changes to her menu and to promote her expanding catering business.

Over the next two plus decades, Jinnie catered for a wide range of larger events within the borough including the A&P Shows, the Manawatū Hunt Club balls held in the Municipal Hall, and on one busy day, four weddings.

In 1909, Jinnie leased the recently built kiosk in the expanding Victoria Esplanade to mark Queen Victoria’s 60th jubilee.

On Christmas Day 1909, the kiosk was opened for business and operated on Wednesdays and Saturdays under Jinnie’s charge.

As reported in The Dominion for November 8, 1909, “the chorus of praise for the operations of [the] White House were echoed in the popularity of the kiosk”.

On November 9, 1915, an expected and costly event occurred: an outbreak of fire was located in the upstairs of the White House bringing significant damage to the building that saw the shop closed for repairs.

For Jinnie it was a costly event, but people pulled together to help and in just one week the White House reopened for business.

Supplied The Esplanade tea kiosk, circa 1915-1920. The kiosk, built in 1909, was demolished in 1943.

In August 1922, William died aged 59. Just three family members remained: Jinnie, Evelyn and Jinnie’s now widowed mother-in-law, Mary Anne Rawlins. The three women resided together.

In June 1924, Jinnie reformed her business into a company to be run under the name of J. Rawlins, Ltd. Her intentions were to step down as manager, but to continue to take an active interest in the business, acting in the capacity of adviser.

A month later the newly decorated upstairs room had reopened for public patronage under the name of Levuka Tearooms. Readers were assured the room upheld its emphasis on feminine clientele with advertisements promoting the tearooms as providing “dainty morning and afternoon teas”.

As the year progressed advertisements for the Levuka Tearooms continued to promote the needs of women. Jinnie Rawlins remained involved although to a lesser extent.

Jinnie died on December 7, 1945 aged 79. Her obituary in the Manawatū Standard for December 20, includes a message from an unnamed person who, reflecting back to 1899, wrote: “The town was small. We were all very short of money and, so to speak, we took in one and another’s washing, but everybody knew everybody and we were all very happy and friendly.”

In those days Mr and Mrs Rawlins seemed to be the prime movers in all ideas for the town’s advancement and those of us who were young fellows then, have the kindliest memories of Mrs Rawlins’ helpfulness.

Two Rawlins’ graves exist today in the Terrace End cemetery. In one, Jinnie and William lie alongside their daughter, Evelyn with her fiancée. In a nearby grave other family members lie including James, Mary Anne, and Jane Patterson, along with babies, Marion and William.

Further, the Rawlins’ family presence in Palmerston North remains both in the Terrace End Cemetery, and in the Evelyn Rawlins Room at Square Edge Arts Centre that looks out over Te Marae o Hine/The Square to the site that once was Mrs Jinnie Rawlins’ popular Tea and Luncheon Rooms.

Kerry Bethell is a historian who enjoys discovering new Manawatū stories.