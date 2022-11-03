Three Waters: Big-city proposal ‘needs time to develop’

Rangitīkei mayor Andy Watson says scale is a critical factor in whether the alternative Three Waters regional model proposal would work for Rangitīkei, and more detail is needed.

Rangitīkei District Council mayor Andy Watson says the alternative Three Waters proposal put forward by the mayors of Auckland and Christchurch needs time to develop.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown and Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger, the mayors of New Zealand’s two biggest cities, propose keeping some aspects of the Government’s controversial plan, including the new water regulator, Taumata Arowai, but maintaining local ownership and control.

Their proposal would replace the plan for four large water entities with Regional Water Organisations. Owned by local authorities, these would be unable to be sold.

A new Water Infrastructure Fund administered by the Government’s Crown Infrastructure Partners would provide investment capital. The extent of mana whenua involvement in governance would be determined by each local community in consultation with mana whenua rather than by central government.

The Rangitīkei mayor said the big-city mayoral positions support the need for a pause in Three Waters reform and an alternate regional model, but are not new.

“There have been a number of councils, including our own, saying that the Government needs to pause and to look at how we regionally connect. We, as a council, fully support this.

“The telling factor here will be the scale. Christchurch and Auckland are two of our biggest cities and their voices carry a lot of weight back to the Government.

“However, one of the concerns we hold about the proposed Three Waters reform is the lack of detail and consultation; and at this stage the regional model proposed by the position paper is a two-pager which will require time to develop.”

Watson said in considering how a regional model would work within the Horizons Regional Council region, Rangitīkei District Council felt well connected with local authority shared services and relationships between councils in the Three Waters space.

“However, our region is huge and what may be suitable for some communities may not work as well for others – we would still need to work through how this would be addressed.”

Drinking water, wastewater and stormwater (the three waters) services in Rangitīkei are currently delivered by Manawatū District Council under a shared services agreement with Rangitīkei District Council and funded through rates. Under Government reform, four new entities would be created to take control of Three Waters services across New Zealand.

Watson said councillors would be asked to consider how to respond to the Auckland and Christchurch mayoral proposal and the council would update the community as soon as it could.

The council says on its website it supports the need for change to how water is managed and delivered but has many concerns about the plans for reform and has strongly voiced these to the Government.

The council has submitted against the proposed reform legislation, saying it disagrees with the lack of future community involvement and decision-making.

Areas of concern included that while the council would be involved in the appointment of the new Entity Board, it may have only a small voice and would not be able to influence such a large entity. As a result local Rangitīkei issues may not get the same level of attention.

The council was also concerned there was a lack of public and mana whenua understanding of the reform and believes that local communities have not had the proper engagement for such a significant change.

The council said it was unclear how issues would be resolved if decisions are made by the Entity that do not meet the needs of local communities.

It was also unclear what the costs of new service delivery would be for Rangitīkei.

The council said its community has had little say about transferring assets out of local ownership to the new national entities and was already investing significantly in Three Waters infrastructure through its Long Term Plan.