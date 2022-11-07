Caution and hope: Expat Brazilians troubled by unrest and deepening divide

Jamil Hammoud is passionate about his homeland but said the economic uncertainty makes life in Brazil unstable.

An intensifying political divide, in the wake of Brazil’s landmark election, is being keenly felt more than 12,000 kilometres away, writes Conor Knell.

As fractures deepen among friends and families in their homeland, expat Brazilians in Manawatū are watching the unrest with caution, hope and relief.

The South American nation returned Luis Inacio Lula da Silva to power at the end of October, with a majority just shy of 2 million votes, leaving former president Jair Bolsonaro and his supporters in disbelief.

There has been varying levels of anger and disorder in the country, with truck drivers blocking arterial roads and Bosonaro supporters protesting outside army barracks calling for military intervention.

For Brazilian New Zealanders such as Jamil Hammoud, the echoes of the political tension have made it across the Pacific.

READ MORE:

* Jair Bolsonaro refuses to concede Brazil election loss, but clears way for transfer of power

* Roads blocked, flights cancelled as Bolsonaro silent on Brazil election loss

* Victorious Lula faces a damaged economy and a deeply divided Brazil



Andre Penner/AP Truck drivers loyal to former president Jair Bolsonaro shut down major arterial roads in anger at the election result and engage in violent confrontations with police.

The owner of Saleyards Cafe in Feilding, who had a corner of his business decked out with Brazilian football regalia ahead of the FIFA World Cup, said he had to make sure customers weren’t photographing the shirts for political purposes.

The iconic yellow jersey has been a symbol for Jair Bolsonaro’s support base.

“I made sure I didn't wear Brazilian football jersey, and I made sure I didn't wear a red top either, when I drove to the embassy in Wellington to vote.

“When I arrived, there were about 20 Lula supporters and 20 Bolsonaro supporters with embassy bodyguards standing between them.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Hammoud suspects the Bolsonarismo movement will endure despite Bolsonaro’s defeat at the polls.

Hammoud comes from Araçatuba, a city inland from the city of São Paulo. Such southern states voted overwhelmingly for Bolsonaro.

While reflecting on the former president’s legacy, Hammoud said he understood his popularity.

“For people who are conservative, who go to church, who have a very traditional set of values. Bolsonaro respected and listened to them.

“And after all the corruption scandals over the last decade, people thought he could ‘clean the house’, so to speak.

“But a lot of people also thought he was too outspoken. My mother thinks he’s rude because she wasn’t brought up that way, to say the things he says.”

Matias Delacroix/AP Supporters of Jair Bolsonaro protest against his defeat in the country's presidential runoff, outside a military base in Sao Paulo on Saturday. Some supporters are calling on the military to keep Bolsonaro in power, even as his administration signals a willingness to hand over the reins to President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

While Bolsonaro narrowly lost the election, Hammoud believed “Bolsonarismo”, a loose-knit centre-right movement underpinned by conservative Christian values, and aggressive crime and agriculture policies, was here to stay.

The former president managed to increase his vote count from the last election by one million, which added to worries about further polarisation.

Julia Medeiros, 25, comes from the north-eastern coastal city of Recife, a stronghold of support for Lula. The Palmerston North swimming instructor had grown up under his first presidency in the 2000s.

“I remember seeing people come out of poverty. I knew people who were the first in their family to go to university.

“I remember conversations where someone would say “did you hear this person bought a house” or “this person bought a car”, and people would be shocked because they could never have done that before.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Julia Medeiros, 25, says the political division in Brazil has made it difficult to discuss the election with some family members.

Medeiros was heavily involved in Palmerston North’s Brazilian community and avidly watched the election unfold.

She was pleased with the result but saddened by the unrest. She had family members she could not discuss the election with, such was the level of political division.

“It is democracy and people have a right to protest, but that doesn’t mean it’s OK for people to be aggressive and destroy places.

“For me, I hope that for gay people, for poor people, for black people, for indigenous people, and for women, it will be better with Lula.”

Mario Tama/Getty Images Brazil is one of the world’s most unequal societies, a legacy of its colonial history. Informal settlements or favelas such as Cantagalo tower over the wealthy beach resorts of Rio de Janeiro.

Renata Muylaert, 34, a researcher at Massey University, who came from São Paulo in 2018, was relieved at the election result.

“I feel we have a government that brings hope. São Paulo is probably one of the richest states, but Lula has provided access to food, better education, and better housing in the past.

“I think Lula will be best to take us out of this current crisis. I think he truly cares about inequality.”

AP Burn-offs and forest clearing surged under Bolsonaro and Brazilians are hoping President Lula will reverse the destruction.

Under Bolsonaro, deforestation of the Amazon Rainforest surged, with over 13,000 square-kilometres destroyed in just two years.

Muylaert believes under Lula, that will change.

“It feels like the Amazon can breathe again. It’s a national treasure and it’s so important to protect the forest and the indigenous people who live there.”

“I remember the World Cup in 2014 when Brazil lost 7-1 to Germany. Under Bolsonaro, every day felt like a 7-1 loss.

“I hope Lula gives us something to celebrate in the future.”