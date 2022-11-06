Manawatū Business Awards painted in three coats of positivity

“I’ve had a good night.” Team dh director Dave Hurn cut an understated figure each of the three times he walked to the stage a winner, including to pick up the supreme award.

The need for positivity, and possibly a few drinks, was palpable as the Manawatū business community shook off the strain of Covid in favour of celebration.

The biennial Manawatū Business Awards, which returned to its more glitzy roots at the Awapuni Function Centre on Friday night, celebrated businesses that had made their mark despite the obstacles brought by the pandemic and climbing living costs.

The night’s big winner was Team dh, who won the coveted Supreme Business Award after being judged the best large business, and winning the construction, manufacturing, and trades category.

The painting company, who also specialise in asbestos testing and removal, was praised by judges for their modern premises, ease of conducting business, diverse workforce, engaging social media and a positive working environment for their staff.

READ MORE:

* Aluminium door and window business supreme winner of Waikato business awards

* The cat, the caffeine and the landmark

* Sports gear maker OBO takes top honours at Manawatū Business Awards.



WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Team dh director Dave Hurn, centre, receiving the award for best large business from presenter Dave Rhodes-Robinson, Toyota’s business technology manager, and MC Samantha Hayes.

Team dh director Dave Hurn said the night had gone beyond all expectations.

“I came into this to at least get feedback from the judges and see how I could get the business better.

“I'm just so thankful to my staff and to get to this point, I’m just overwhelmed.”

The accolades come hot on the heels of national recognition at the Master Painter of the Year Awards in October, where Team dh won 13 awards.

Steve’s Tyre Service in Palmerston North took away both the small business award and the Spirit of Manawatū prize, which recognised community investment and charitable input.

In business for almost a decade, owner Steve Deans and his team were praised for their $10 puncture repair initiative, for which all proceeds were gifted to Arohanui Hospice.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Steve's Tyre Service Ltd owner Steve Deans says giving back to the community underpins the ethos of his business.

Deans said his wife joked about the business should have been in the non-profit category, but he said they believed strongly in supporting the community.

“It’s not easy to start a business and I had three or four years of us relying on my wife’s wage. But I’ve been lucky to be mentored through that and witness people giving things where the opportunity has arisen.”

“We’ve grown to where we are today thanks to my staff who you’ll know are equally as passionate as me ... But mostly, to see the community coming back to us and supporting us is truly rewarding.”

A lifetime service award was presented to Vicki and David Stewart, owners of Mitre 10 Mega in Palmerston North.

The family bought the big box hardware branch in 2015 after selling their long-standing electrical business.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Lifetime Service Award recipients David and Vicki Stewart of Mitre 10 Mega.

David Stewart recounted how his family’s roots in Palmerston North retail dated back to the 19th Century, and how he would love to have his late father back for just one day to “look around” and see what the family business had become.

Vicki Stewart shared the merits of the family’s “three S” mantra: Staff, service and stock.

The award for not for profit business excellence went to foodbank Just Zilch.

When receiving the honour, founder Rebecca Culver raised a plea for a new building so the service could expand and reach more of Manawatū’s most vulnerable residents.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Just Zilch founder Rebecca Culver put out an impassioned plea for a new building to help them maintain their reach to Manawatū’s most vulnerable people.

Manawatū Business Chamber chief executive Amanda Linsley said the awards played a significant role in promoting and strengthening economic development within the region, as well as being a showcase to other regions on the ”vitality and strength of our business community”.

The night was a sigh of relief for a business community who had taken a pummelling from the after-effects of the pandemic. Daniel Goymer, the technical director for main sponsor Yorb, described 2022 as “a year to remember, or perhaps forget”.

But there was hope and belief among the business leaders assembled that greener pastures lay ahead in 2023.