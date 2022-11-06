Fireworks on the track and in the skies at Robertson Prestige International Speedway

Ray Tarrant Memorial Trophy sidecar winners Mike Zachan and Ben Franklin are in a league of their own.

Mike Zachan and Ben Franklin showed that when the national sidecar titles are sorted out later in the season they will be the team to beat.

The pair dominated the Ray Tarrant Memorial in Palmerston North on Saturday night in front of a big crowd.

One of the coveted sidecar events drew a quality field, but no-one could get anywhere near the former national champions.

They have been so quick they have won most of their races at the Robertson Prestige International Speedway by over 100 metres.

Zachan and swinger Franklin have been quicker than the best superstock times in the first two weeks.

With each of the 14 combinations racing three times during the nine heats and the top five points scorers making the one race final, racing was tight with only Zachan winning each heat.

After the dust had settled the make-up of the field for the final was predictable with Tony Hislop and Aidan Foothead, who have a had a good start to the season qualifying second, ahead of the John Hannan and Nigel Sturgeon, Craig Boaler and Anne Plummer, with Kieran Payne and Sam Carter making up the top four.

A runoff for the final place went to Hawke’s Bay’s Justin Lincoln and Tim Beaver, who comfortably headed Barry Smith and Blair Meyer.

The big battle in the final was for the minor placings after Zachan got the jump from the start and cleared away.

Hislop held second for the entire race for a good runner-up finish with Boaler coming through from fifth to finish third.

The superstock best pairs ended up being a great tussle with plenty of action over the three heats, culminating in a runoff for the title.

Pete Paltridge/Supplied Daniel Burmeister, who partnered with Wayne Hemi, on his way to taking out the superstock best pairs event at Robertson Prestige International Speedway on Saturday night.

After three action packed heats Wayne Hemi and Daniel Burmeister ended on 74 points, along with Davin Lowe and Mike McCarthy.

It was thanks to Scott Miers that it was even close with the Hemi and Burmeister team having a seemingly insurmountable 16-point lead after two of the three heats. Miers then fired Hemi into the wall before getting him again down the main straight which sent Hemi into a barrel roll.

Lowe won the third heat, with McCarthy third, giving the pair enough points for the runoff.

With a four lap runoff and another impressive Manawatū Standard Fireworks display from the Kairanga Lions between Hemi’s roll and the runoff, it appeared Burmeister would be racing on his own against Lowe and McCarthy.

Incredibly Hemi and his crew changed major mechanical parts and he turned up on the start grid with a battered superstock.

IVAN SMEATON/Supplied Wayne Hemi launches into a barrel roll but came back with partner Daniel Burmeister to win the best pairs title.

Lowe got the jump, leading until Burmeister spun him, while Hemi in a race position became the block car forcing McCarthy into the wall while Burmeister surged past and on to the chequered flag for the team.

Jordan Dare and Gareth Edwards finished third.

Elliot Heron will be one to watch at the New Zealand champs as he won the first minisprint race easily then did so again in the feature race. Nathan Jefferies won the second heat, while Daniel Nickel picked up three runners-up placings.

Burmeister made it a great night with a win and two second placings in the stockcar class, with Kyle Rowe winning the second event.

Consistency paid off for Ricky Garth and Dave Seymour who finished third and fourth overall despite not finishing in the top two in any of the three heats.

Banick Schicker, Jayden Clark and Harrison Cheetham won the three youth ministock races but Riki-Lee Kauri, with two second placings and a fourth, was top points scorer ahead of Cheetham and Ashton Dorn.