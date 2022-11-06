Curtis Heaphy makes first class debut for Central Stags

Curtis Heaphy, 19, in the nets for the Stags. He is making a good fist of his first class debut, a four-day match against Northern Districts, scoring 43 in the first innings.

A top cricketing prospect from Palmerston North is making his debut for Central Stags earlier than expected.

A couple of key injuries to the top order has worked to the benefit of Curtis Heaphy, who received the call-up to open the batting in a four-day clash with Northern Districts in Nelson.

The 19 year old was contracted to the Stags for the first time this year and was yet to play for the team in any format.

The Plunket Shield squad had already lost regular captain and opening rock Greg Hay to a broken arm, and now veteran top order man Ben Smith is also out for several weeks, following a ruptured testicle after having been hit on the box during the Stags' innings victory in Auckland.

Both players required surgical repairs, but their bad luck has opened the door for the former Palmerston North Boys’ High School student, who had been in the middle of university exams.

Heaphy scored 43, including four boundaries, as the Stags notched up 273 runs in their first innings at Saxton Oval on Saturday. He then took a catch as Northern Districts were toppled for 161.

Late afternoon on Sunday, in the second innings, Heaphy was on 25 not out as the Staggs pressed their advantage.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Heaphy on the front foot for Manawatū in a representative clash with Hawke’s Bay.

A wicketkeeper and right-hand batsman, Heaphy’s range of shots and ability to calmly clock up big scores have been helping school, district, age-group and development teams win games throughout his teens.

He was CD's under-19 men's captain and player of the year at last summer's age-group nationals, the leading them to an inaugural title.

Of Ngai Tāhu heritage, Heaphy was also picked to represent New Zealand Māori Secondary School Boys for the past two seasons.

He has been training regularly with the Stags squad as a contracted player, but was still getting used to being in a Plunket Shield.

Stags head coach Rob Walter gave Heaphy a call just before he went into a finance exam last Wednesday.

"I was still pretty fizzed up for the first half of my exam to be fair, but it was all right, it made the exam a little bit better,” he said ahead of the game.

Normally based at the Stags team hub in Hawke's Bay, being home in Palmerston North for the exam meant Heaphy was able to share the big news with his parents in person.

“It's exciting, I feel proud, but I'm also trying to prepare as normal like I would for any cricket game and not make the occasion too big in my mind."

The Stags return to Fitzherbert Park in Palmerston North on November 14, hosting the Wellington Firebirds.