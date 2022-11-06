Awapuni family day celebrates a persevering community

The Awapuni School kapa haka group welcome in the day with a spirited performance.

A family day at the Raleigh Reserve in Awapuni was a chance to celebrate a community that continued to persevere.

The 4412 Paia Whānau Concert on Saturday was the first in over a year, due to Covid restrictions, celebrating the diversity of the people who call southwest Palmerston North home.

The day was organised by Whakapai Hauora and hosted by Kia Ora FM.

The reserve was a hive of activity, from basketball games to a fire truck display and Harley-Davidson rides .

For many, it was a chance to relax and take in the sun.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Whakapai Hauora Manawatū tumuaki (chief executive) Danielle Harris says the family day is a chance for residents to celebrate the vibrant Awapuni community.

“We have a lot of challenges in our community,” said Whakapai Hauora tumuaki (chief executive) Danielle Harris.

“Unemployment, lack of good housing, and a lack of access to some key services. But we’re a very resilient and proud community, and today is all about celebrating that.”

Harris said Te Tihi o Ruahine Whānau Ora Charitable Trust was planning to build five houses on land around the park, and the family day was an opportunity to display plans and discuss the project.

“We’re taking families in the Awapuni community out of Kainga Ora homes and getting them on a pathway to homeownership.

“So they’ll get input into the design and at a certain point, when they’re ready, they’ll take on a mortgage.”

As Stuff arrived children from Awapuni School’s kapa haka group were practising their waiata before taking to the main stage. Aged 7-11, they gave a spirited performance to welcome in the day.

At the back of the reserve, two vans were offering Covid and child vaccinations to those who had missed out or needed to get up to date.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Selena McRoberts, Angela Tahiwi, and Hana Netana providing Awapuni residents with a chance to get their vaccinations up to date.

Whakapai Hauora vaccinator Angela Tahiwi said despite the big push for Covid vaccinations in 2021, there were still many people coming forward for a first shot or a booster.

“There’s a lot of older people here in our community and they’re aware that there could be another wave coming, so we’re set up here to allow them to do that.

“Many people need to feel like they’re in a safe and judgement-free environment, where they don’t feel they’re being talked down to or patronised.”

The event also featured a food drive collecting for families in need in Awapuni.