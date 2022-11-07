Suze Redmayne to contest Rangitīkei seat for National Party in 2023

Suze Redmayne is looking forward to getting out into the vast Rangitīkei electorate and meeting people.

A Turakina sheep farmer is hoping to be the National Party’s successor to outgoing Rangitīkei MP Ian McKelvie.

Suze Redmayne, 56, will contest the electorate at the 2023 general election, a National stronghold since 1938.

Redmayne owns and operates lamb brand Coastal Lamb with husband Richard from their Tunnel Hill farm in Turakina.

She has also worked part-time as a communications, research and policy advisor to McKelvie for a number of years, and serves as a trustee of the Whanganui Community Foundation and Sport Whanganui.

Redmayne said it was an honour to be selected, and was getting to work straight away.

“Rangitīkei is one of the biggest general electorates in the country.

“I’ve been farming at Turakina for 26 years and I’ll be working incredibly hard to meet as many people as I can from Taumarunui in the north to Shannon in the south, so I can earn the right to advocate for them on the issues that matter.”

As a farmer and business owner, she said she was passionate about rural communities and the issues that affected them.

“What we’ve seen from Labour lately is a government that doesn’t respect our farmers and the towns that rely on them.”

People in Rangitīkei she spoke with were sick of Labour’s “Wellington-knows-best approach” for centralising water assets, polytechs and health services.

She was confident National could provide a government focused on addressing these issues and delivering what Kiwis wanted.

“My priority now is to meet as many people across Rangitīkei as I can so I can earn the right to advocate for them as their strong local MP in an energised National team.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Rangitīkei MP Ian McKelvie is bowing out after more than a decade as the electorate’s representative in Parliament. (File image)

Redmayne thanked McKelvie for his many years of service to the region.

He was first elected as Rangitīkei’s MP in 2011 following a nine-year term as mayor of Manwatū district.

Though it has been an airtight National seat, his majority was significantly eroded in 2020, down to 2423 votes from 10,290 in 2017, a reflection of the Labour Party’s crushing victory at the polls.

Labour won the party vote in the electorate, with 43.7% share of the vote to National’s 31.1%.