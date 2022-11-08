Driving the future: Manawatū gas delivery team welcomes electric truck

Genesis Energy delivery truck driver Jai Barnes talking through the efficiency considerations and features of the eCanter 8, with Michael Orr from Keith Andrews Palmerston North. It is the first electric truck to join the Manawatū delivery fleet.

The daily routes and routines of Genesis Energy’s gas deliveries are undergoing a quiet revolution, sparking some friendly competition among its drivers.

A four-tonne Fuso eCanter 8 fully-electric truck, valued between $220,000 and $300,000, has joined the company’s Manawatū fleet.

A team of six LPG delivery drivers were put through their paces, familiarising themselves with its technology and handling, after the truck was delivered to the Feilding depot on Monday.

Genesis Energy regional manager Grayson Steele said all the drivers were getting an opportunity to drive the eCanter 8, but early adopters, who could avoid a heavy foot and get the most out of the truck, would be given preference.

READ MORE:

* Go Bus gets ready to go as it takes on Manawatū school bus route

* Genesis' first electric gas delivery truck hits the road with more than 50 to come

* Memory Lane: Riding a bus through time



DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Barnes, left, says the eCanter runs “bloody good” and very smooth.

“It’s all about how you drive it ... We’ll push some healthy competition, reward them with the use of a nice new truck.”

The electric truck, charged by six batteries, has a maximum load weight of 7.5 tonnes. Manawatū is the third Genesis region to go electric, following an earlier rollout in Waikato and Christchurch.

While there was some scepticism among the team of electric vehicles’ performance and practicality before the truck arrived, Steele said the key was ensuring they were taught how to get the most out of it.

Jai Barnes, who had been with Genesis for over three years, was the first behind the wheel, guided by Michael Orr from Keith Andrews Palmerston North truck sales.

When they returned to the depot, Barnes' endorsement was blunt but emphatic.

“Bloody good. It’s bloody good. It’s a lot smoother. And it’ll all be learning.”

In addition to the easy handling and the absence of a rumbling engine, the key difference was being mindful of keeping his acceleration within the margins of an economy setting to maximise efficiency.

Barnes was to debut the truck on his Tuesday rounds, making 21 deliveries in Palmerston North.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Jai Barnes departs Genesis’ LPG depot in Feilding, giving the electric truck a test run under the guidance of Michael Orr, who handles truck sales for Keith Andrews Palmerston North.

The eCanter 8 joins a fleet of seven Mitsubishi diesel trucks servicing thousands of commercial and residential customers from Ōtaki to Taihape, and Whanganui to Dannevirke.

But the electric truck would be restricted to routes in Palmerston North and Feilding.

Orr said It took a 240 volt charge, and its charging system replenished 80% of the battery in two hours, and the remaining 20% overnight. A fast charge station could refill the battery in 80 minutes.

Steele said, ideally, a driver would make their morning stops, return to the depot and charge the truck over lunch, then be back out on the road.

The eCanter 8 was on a six-year lease through TR Group. Its lease manager Shayne Barns​ said the truck would then be returned to Japan to be studied by a research team, informing future electric vehicle technology.

He said the trucking industry was undergoing a massive culture swing.

Drivers once loyal to American manufacturers, were being converted by the comforts and performance of European trucks, and the near-silent four-tonne electrics were the next step.

“Once they drive one of these, they don’t want to go back.”