Police operation targets Palmerston North neighborhood

Police are warning the public to avoid the southern end of Ruahine Street in Palmerston North due to an ongoing operation. (File image)

The public are being asked to stay clear of a neighbourhood in Palmerston North as police carry out an operation.

Police were focusing on the area around the intersection of Ruahine St and Roxburgh Cres on Tuesday morning.

A police spokesperson said this was due to a pre-planned police operation.

Residents were informed to expect a high police presence in the area, but there was no risk to the public.

Police also spoke with nearby Winchester School, which went into lockdown for five to 10 minutes about 8:25am.

According to principal Nic Mason, police spoke with staff and informed them it was safe to continue as normal.

More to come.