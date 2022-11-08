Record number of children recognised at Manawatū Young Achievers Awards

Isabelle Munn, centre, from Rongotea School, received an exceptional leadership award. She is pictured with family.

A record number of tamariki and rangitahi in Manawatū district have been recognised for their success and contribution.

Following a surge in nominations from schools, 169 pupils from 22 schools have received Manawatū Young Achievers Awards.

For the first time the event had to be split across two functions at the Feilding Civic Centre on Monday, to accommodate all the achievers and their families.

The Manawatū Youth Council run the awards each year. Students could be nominated in eight categories including 110% effort, cultural champions, inspirational leadership, and giving back.

The theme of this year’s awards had an environmental focus based around Kaitiaki, or guardianship of the land.

Manawatū Youth Council chairperson Zoe Lister paid tribute to those receiving awards saying that they should all be extremely proud of themselves for what they have achieved over the past year.

Mayor Helen Worboys also addressed the award winners and said the fact so many nominations were received demonstrated the district produced high achievers from an early age.

“You have all contributed positively to your schools and the wider community, all whilst demonstrating exceptional leadership amongst your peers.

“What you have all achieved given the challenges that we have experienced over the past two years is remarkable, and you all thoroughly deserve recognition here this evening.

Guest speaker and former Feilding High School student Jacinta Gulasekhara, right, foundered of Dignity, which campaigns for improved access to period products.

The guest speaker for the evening was former Feilding High School student Jacinta Gulasekharam, a co-founder and director of Dignity which looks to provide free period products to women who have limited access to them.

She said that Feilding and the Manawatū was a special place and kids didn’t have to look far to see they could succeed coming from a small town.

“We are always underdogs but being from Friendly Feilding goes to show that it's not just most beautiful, but people from here can stand tall on the national and international stage.

“I think of Sarah Hirini, the Whitelocks’, Mihirangi Forbes. Whatever you are passionate about, people from small towns can make a big difference.”

The winner of the exceptional leadership award was Isabelle Munn, a head student from Rongotea School.

Isabelle was described as a natural leader with many positive qualities. She’s a peer mediator for pupils at the school and represented the school at various events and speaking engagements such as Anzac Day.

A full list of award winners is included in the Young Achievers 2022 yearbook available on Manawatū District Council’s website.