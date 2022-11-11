Armistice Day remembers Manawatū's lost 898

Of the 100,000 New Zealanders that fought for King, country and Empire in the trenches of Europe, 898 young men from the Manawatū never returned home.

Palmerston North’s Armistice Day ceremony was a chance for the community to remember their sacrifice.

The ceremony, originally scheduled to take place by the cenotaph in Te Marae o Hine / The Square, the wind and the rain moved the ceremony to the city’s conference centre on Main St.

Lined with soldiers from Linton and Ōhakea, the room welcomed community members and veterans from New Zealand’s past and present conflicts and operations, with wreaths laid before the stage to commemorate the end of what was termed at the time ‘the war to end all wars.’

Mayor Grant Smith spoke to those gathered to outline the significance of the ceremony for the community.

“While Anzac Day holds preeminence for remembering all of our wartime sacrifices, the commemoration of Armistice Day is dedicated specifically to the memory of World War I, when conflict took place on an industrial scale,” he said.

“Palmerston North’s population was just shy of 13,000, with perhaps another 12,000 living in the surrounding rural districts.

“The impact of losing so many lives was huge and hardly a local family, household, workplace or community remained unaffected by the unprecedented level of loss.”

The event also included an acknowledgement of six new signs for streets around Linton that were now adorned with poppies, as designated by the Poppy Places Trust.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Wing Commander Peter Hurly, DSD RNZAF, recites The Ode in English, before Major John Cook (right) recites it in te reo Māori.

These included Kupe Pl, Saigon Cl, Olympus Circle, Nui Dat Pl, Takrouna Gr and Tobruk St. All were named after key locations in New Zealand’s military history, spanning Europe through to South East Asia.

The only exception being Kupe Pl, the Māori explorer who, in a New Zealand military contexts, encapsulates the indigenous people’s millennia old connection to Asia.

A presentation by Command Sergeant Major Lyall Mooney, 1 (NZ) Brigade about the history behind the names, spoke to the significance of these subtle but notable images on the road.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Soldiers line the room, encircling the seated crowd of veterans, public officials and civic leaders in Palmerston North.

“The history of these events have shaped the structure of our forces over the generations, and like Anzac Day, continue to play an important part in our society.

“The Poppy Place Trust continues the great work and in 2023, with additional signs planned throughout the community.”

The event also included the playing of the last post on the bugle and a spirited performance of the national anthem by the Freyberg High School choir.