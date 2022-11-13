Hearty homes a hit: Exclusive homes open doors for fundraising tour

Westoe was built in 1874 by Sir William Fox and was one of the highlights of the tour.

Wild weather and last-minute renovations couldn’t derail the rural fundraising tour of exclusive homes.

Ten properties in Rangitīkei, ranging in size from historic cottages to sprawling estates, opened their doors and gardens to the public on Friday and Saturday.

The biannual Hearts and Homes event, which started 25 years ago, raises money for the Arohanui hospice – the not-for- profit providing end of life care throughout the wider Manawatū.

Seven properties on the tour were “self-drive”, with the addition of three “exclusive” homes available only by a pre-booked bus.

With last year’s event cancelled by Covid, it was a relief for organisers to get the show back on the road.

“It’s been fantastic to run this year,” said hospice spokesperson Michelle Connor, who said 2022 featured “quite a different collection of houses”.

Initially unsure if there was still community demand, tickets for the event sold out after two weeks of marketing, the “best ever” response.

The owner of Westoe (who requested to remain anonymous), one of the exclusive properties, had a heartfelt connection to the hospice. Her father-in-law received its end of life care in 2020.

The current owners of the estate, which had been in the Howard family for 135 years until 2018, wanted to support the fundraiser after feeling “super blessed” with their experience with the hospice.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Floral arrangements from the Floral Art Society added colour to the estates on display.

Even last minute renovations couldn’t prevent participation with a frantic flurry seeing the kitchen completed at 7am on the first day of the tour.

Visitors to Westoe on Saturday included friends Sarah McVerry, Jenn Little and Anne Abraham.

“It’s the first time the property has been open to the public in years,” Abraham said.

McVerry had a special connection to the property, having spent part of her childhood living next door, and recalled playing with children who had lived there.

“I can’t believe the renovation. Gorgeous. And the generosity of [the new owners] sharing.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Hearts and Homes allowed access to some stylish estates in Rangitīkei.

Nga Tawa Diocesan School provided the headquarters for the event, with students volunteering their time to serve tea and coffee to visitors.

The event aimed to raise $65,000, and Connor was confident they would exceed that.

The hospice’s fundraising had been impacted by Covid, largely because the second-hand shops which generated revenue for the organisation could not open, Connor said.

However, it was recent events that were causing the most problems.

“The change in the economy has hurt us the most.”

People were opting to sell items themselves rather than donate, and many did not have as much discretionary funds, she said.

Demand for service was growing and the budget gap they needed to fill was $3.4 million “just to run a basic service”.

However, Hearts and Homes was as much about community engagement as it was about fundraisingConnor said.

“[With] 300 volunteers are helping out over the weekend, the event is enormous in terms of generosity.”