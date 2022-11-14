Manawatū council rallies around mayor following husband's death

“It highlights for me how much of life we take for granted,” posted Manawatū district mayor Helen Worboys in the days leading up to her husband Neil’s death. He was diagnosed with cancer in September. (File image)

The husband of Manawatū district mayor Helen Worboys is being remembered as a respected farmer, family man and “a thoroughly good bloke”.

Neil Worboys, 69, died on Saturday. He had been diagnosed in September with a rare incurable kidney cancer.

Deputy mayor Michael Ford has expressed condolences to Helen Worboys and her family on behalf of council staff and elected officials, while paying tribute to her late husband.

“He will be greatly missed by Helen, his family, friends, and the community.

“Everyone at Manawatū District Council is very saddened and are supporting Mayor Helen as best they can.”

Helen Worboys wrote about the difficulties the family had endured over the past three months in a public Facebook post on Thursday.

“Like all families, stuff comes at you from out of the blue and your life has to take a different pathway for a while,” she wrote. “This is the case for my family right now.”

She reflected on the harrowing and “incredibility bizarre” experience of the past 50 days that led to her holding her husband’s hand as he lay dying in a hospice bed.

“It highlights for me how much of life we take for granted, how much family and good friends matter and how life is simply a journey we need to live well.”

Ford, who was fulfilling the mayoral duties in Helen Worboys’ absence, said the council team would do whatever they could to support her and her family through this difficult time.

As per the family’s wishes, Neil Worboys’ funeral would be a private service.

Anyone wishing to send a letter or message of condolence to the mayor, may send it to the council, and it would be passed on.

Condolences could also be emailed to comms@mdc.govt.nz.